Neighbours spoilers: Can Mackenzie reach a compromise with Vera?

Vera refuses to play ball with the housemates, but Mackenzie has other ideas!

Airs Monday 8 July 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

When Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) decided to sell the Share House, tenants Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Parker), Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar) and Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) thought they would have to find somewhere else to live, so they were thrilled when their new landlord was willing to take them on tenants.

But their joy was short-lived when they discovered said landlord was Vera Punt (Sally-Ann Upton), who decided she could use the pool whenever she pleased…

The housemates soon tired of having her in their yard 24/7 and Mack ended up losing it with Vera and ordered her to leave.

Hurt, Vera decided to put up the rent!

Now the tenants suffer another blow when the hot water system goes kaput and they have to go crawling to Vera to get it fixed.

Vera refuses to cough up for the repair job unless the housemates make it worth her while.

Haz thinks the way to Vera’s heart is by giving her a manicure, but Mack stands firm and tells it like it is, forcing her landlord to stump up the cash for a new system.

With the hot water restored, Mackenzie offers Vera a compromise, allowing her restricted access to the pool. Will Vera agree to Mack’s terms?

Or will the landlord make life more difficult for the Share House folk?

Vera's making life difficult for the Share House crew! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 9 July 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) is enjoying hanging out with Logan (Matthew Backer), but he’s still got no idea that his new pal has a connection to his late partner David Tanaka and is oblivious to some of the creepy things he’s been getting up to…

After Aaron decides to let go of David’s clothes and donate them to the foundation, Logan swoops in and buys the lot!

Meanwhile, when Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) shares her concerns about how well Aaron and Logan are getting on, alarm bells start ringing when Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) mentions that something Logan said doesn’t add up and Remi Varga-Murphy (Naomi Rukavina) expresses her own doubts about the newcomer.

So as Aaron and Logan spend some time together, Melanie lets herself into Logan’s caravan where she finds David’s clothes just as Logan unexpectedly returns…

Melanie's caught red-handed by Logan. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 10 July 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) is living two lives at the moment.

At home and at work, she’s the Wendy we all know and love, but at university, she’s a totally different person as she dresses in more youthful clothes and make-up in an effort to fit in with the younger students.

But she’s not the only one living a secret life, because Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) is secretly doing a university course which she has kept from her wife Remi and kids JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams).

The neighbours agree to keep each other’s secret but Cara is stunned when Wendy’s uni pal Parker asks her to go to a ‘traffic light party’, believing her to be a fellow singleton…

Cara is not impressed that Wendy is hiding the fact she has a family, but Wendy justifies that she never got the chance to have the experience of going to university when she was younger and is enjoying spending time with the other students and doing something that is just for her.

Will Wendy continue to keep her family a secret from her funky new pals or will she continue the lie?

Wendy's pretending to be young, free and single and Cara's not impressed! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 11 July 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Logan’s had some explaining to do after Melanie found David’s clothes in his caravan.

He reckons he bought them in case Aaron regretted throwing them out.

Aaron’s thrilled that Logan cares enough to retrieve the clothes, but Mel’s not buying it and after doing some digging with the help of Remi, she’s made a shock discovery!

Logan is not only unhinged but has a history with David.

When we say history, we don’t mean a good one!

Aaron reels from discovering that Logan is a doctor who studied with David and became obsessed with him, to the point where David had to report him to the university they both attended.

When David’s brother Leo finds out that Logan has been worming his way into Aaron’s life, he’s outraged.

Aaron, on the other hand, wants to hear Logan’s side of the story.

How will he react as Logan explains why he came to Erinsborough?

We thought a romance was blossoming here, but surely that’s not on the cards now… or is it?