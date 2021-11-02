'Neighbours' spoilers: Can Terese Willis resist temptation?

Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) is already close to breaking-point on Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The hotel manager has separated from husband Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), fallen out with his granddaughter Harlow (Jemma Donovan) and is now under enormous pressure at work because of an upcoming Lassiters business conference in Queensland.



When Terese's executive assistant Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) finds her asleep in The Waterhole after trying to finish the presentation preparation for the conference, she becomes increasingly concerned.



Chloe recently walked-in on Terese at home and found the recovered alcoholic about to be tempted back to drink again...



Terese is clearly in need of some emotional support right now.



But how will she react when Paul offers to drive her home safely to Ramsay Street?

WHO or what is watching Nicolette on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Jane Harris's (Annie Jones) attempts to play peacekeeper at Number 32 appear to have worked.



Jane's daughter Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) have had an amicable chat about what is best for their co-parenting arrangement for baby Isla.



Although it appears Nicolette is still not prepared to give the two dads primary custody of Isla, there may still be a way for the three of them to move forward without involving expensive lawyers and a court appearance.



But do David and Aaron really trust Nicolette not to run off with Isla again?



Little does she know, but someone... or something is watching her every move at Number 32...

Tonight is the night for Mackenzie and Hendrix on Neighbours... or is it? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and her boyfriend Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) have Number 30 all to themselves, since Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is away on a family visit.



Hendrix sets up the house for a perfect evening with Mackenzie complete with fairy lights, romantic food and candles.



Will Mackenzie and Hendrix FINALLY get to take their relationship to the next level?



Or is disaster about to strike?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5