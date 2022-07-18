Neighbours spoilers: Chloe Brennan has a BIG decision to make

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) has been thrown into a spin after an unexpected visit from her one-time lover, Elly Conway (Jodi Gordon) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Chloe has plans to sell Number 24 and move back to Adelaide to be closer to her family.



However, now there is another UNEXPECTED offer on the table:



To give a relationship with Elly another go!



Elly finally seems to have come to terms with her feelings for Chloe after all this time.



But Chloe is unsure whether it's all just too good to be true.



As Chloe puts some distance between her and Elly, what will she ultimately decide about the future?

Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) has got her eye on moving into Number 24 with her new fella, Mal Kennedy (Benji McNair).



However, Mal's mum, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne), certainly doesn't want marriage wrecker, Izzy, living quite so close!



Izzy and Mal are confused when they hear they are OUT of the running for the house since estate agent, Paige Smith (Olympia Valance), has found another buyer.



Izzy immediately suspects SABOTAGE... and knows exactly WHO is trying to block her plans to move onto Ramsay Street.



Uh-oh.



Is it all about to kick-off at the Kennedy house, when a very irritated Izzy comes calling...



It looks like it's all over between Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine).



Jane can't get over the fact that Clive was tempted to cheat on her with a former patient of his, Danielle Pendlebury.



Any possible reunion between Jane and Clive is further scuppered when she catches her son, Byron Stone (Joe Klocek) giving the hospital doctor back the watch he previously left at Danielle's place.



Jane is more convinced than ever of Clive's guilt!



But will Jane listen when Byron encourages her to give Clive another chance?



