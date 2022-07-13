Neighbours: The Farewell Tour confirms two legendary characters

Neighbours: The Farewell Tour have revealed which two legendary characters will join the tour.

The news was announced on ITV’s Lorraine today (Wednesday, July 13) by presenter Carol Vorderman who revealed the two iconic Neighbours stars set to join the tour next year, which will open in Belfast on March 1 2023 and tour 15 dates throughout the UK.

Mainstay characters Jackie Woodburne and Alan Fletcher, who have played lovable Karl and Susan Kennedy for 27 years, are the first cast to join the highly-anticipated tour and will be travelling to the UK in March 2023.

The tour promises to treat fans to ‘Never-before-heard stories from Erinsborough’ with an opportunity for an audience Q&A and even a chance to meet the stars in person, while fans will also have a chance to reminisce on their favourite Ramsay Street moments.

Lovingly called ‘The King and Queen of Ramsay Street,’ the soap icons have remained on the show since joining in 1994 and have been at the centre of some of the biggest storylines over almost three decades.

Karl and Susan Kennedy have been a legendary soap couple for nearly 30 years. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Some of their most dramatic scenes included Karl’s affair with Sarah Beaumont and the breakdown of their marriage when Karl fell for Izzy Hoyland.

Meanwhile, the couple were also involved in more emotional episodes that saw Susan battle with MS and amnesia and not forgetting the infamous Finn Kelly storyline in 2020.

The couple has remained two of the most beloved characters in the soap world for almost three decades and will be making their final appearance in the Neighbours finale, which is set to air later this month.

Alan Fletcher said: “I have been incredibly moved by the outpouring of love and support from fans as their favourite TV show is ending its 37-year run. This is why I am so excited to be involved in the Farewell Tour.

“These shows will bring together thousands of dedicated fans to join cast past and present in a huge celebration of the show we all love so much. I expect this tour to be an unforgettable experience for the audience and cast alike.”

Tickets will be going on general sale at all venues on Friday, July 15 with a pre-sale on Thursday, July 14. Limited tickets also remain for some of the pre-existing dates, including Belfast, Glasgow, Edinburgh. For full details and to subscribe for pre-sale head to mapletreeentertainment.com/#vip (opens in new tab)

The Neighbours finale will air on Friday, July 29 on Channel 5 at 9pm. Until then Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45 pm and 6 pm on Channel 5. You can also stream on My5.