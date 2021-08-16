'Neighbours' spoilers: Chloe Brennan returns to Lassiters

Chloe Brennan decides to QUIT working at the winery and returns to work at Lassiters on Neighbours.

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) is determined to make amends for causing a whole lot of DRAMA on Ramsay Street on Neighbours!



Chloe decides she needs to put some distance between her and ex-boyfriend Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).



So she makes the decision to QUIT working with Leo out at the winery and approaches her former boss Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) about getting her old job back at Lassiters.



Terese is happy for Chloe to return as her Executive Assistant.



But Chloe's return is bad news for Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), who had taken over some of the Executive Assistant duties in the meanwhile.



Now it means Harlow will have to go back to her old job in hotel housekeeping!

Chloe is on a mission to make amends after her fiancee Nicolette fled Erinsborough on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Dr David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is in a whole lot of trouble after hassling Dr Stevie Hart at for information about Nicolette Stone.



David's hospital colleague Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) visits him at home and suggests David takes a leave of absence from his job while he continues the search for missing Nicolette.



But David is not happy that everyone seems to be trying to shutdown his attempts to find runaway Nicolette, who is heavily pregnant with David and his husband Aaron Brennan's (Matt Wilson) baby.



However, when David shows no sign of getting his act together, Aaron SNAPS and lays down the law!

David gets a lecture from Aaron about his recent bad behaviour on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) has been struggling to land more part-time work since she quit working alongside her legal eagle boyfriend Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney).



Toadie and legal assistant Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) can't understand why Melanie is having such a tricky time getting hired.



But then they discover Melanie's CV has big gaps in it.



WHY hasn't she included the details of the big, fancy law firms she has worked for in the past?



Is Melanie hiding a SECRET?



Is Melanie hiding a secret about her past on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.