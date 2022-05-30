Neighbours spoilers: Did Chloe Brennan HOOK-UP with Kiri?

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) has previously ruled-out getting together with her housemate, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But did Chloe break her own rules after too much champagne at the wedding of Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone)?



A MYSTERY couple hooked-up at Lassiters after the wedding!



But WHO?



Things are slightly awkward between Chloe and Kiri the morning after the night before.



Are the ladies paying the price with heavy hangovers?



Or did something else happen between 'em after dark?



Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) catches a moment between both her ex-es, Chloe and Kiri.



And then she notices that Kiri is still wearing the same clothes from yesterday's wedding!



So what exactly did happen between Chloe and Kiri?

Nicolette becomes suspicious that something's going on between Chloe and Kiri on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Hendrix and Mackenzie begin married life with their "homey-moon" - an at-home celebration courtesy of Chloe and Kiri.



The couple have decided to postpone their honeymoon, while they wait to see how Hendrix's upcoming lung transplant surgery goes.



As the newlyweds start to enjoy married bliss, Hendrix's dad Pierce (Tim Robards) calls them from Sydney.



Hendrix and Mackenzie are in for a surprise when Pierce reveals that he and Hendrix's mum, Lisa, have teamed-up to buy the couple an extra special wedding gift.



It's beyond their wildest dreams!



But WHAT is the generous gift?

Hendrix and Mackenzie receive a very generous wedding gift from Pierce and Lisa on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) continues to drive a wedge between his soon-to-be ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and her estranged mum, Estelle Petrides (Maria Mercedes).



Terese has warned Estelle to steer clear of Paul if she wants to stay on at Number 22.



But Terese remains unaware that Estelle has been secretly sneaking off to see the crafty businessman.



However, when Terese accidentally discovers the expensive bracelet that Paul bought Estelle, will their secret be EXPOSED?



Is Estelle about to be sent packing from Ramsay Street?



Terese accidentally discovers the bracelet Paul bought Estelle on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5