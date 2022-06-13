Neighbours spoilers: FAREWELL to Hendrix Greyson...

Hendrix Greyson (played by Ben Turland) is gone but most definitely not forgotten on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The day that everybody has been dreading arrives, and it's time to officially say goodbye to Hendrix.



But he was such a popular fella, that Hendrix is getting TWO send-offs in both Erinsborough and Sydney!



Unable to be in two places at the same time, Hendrix's new wife, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) flies to Sydney with Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and his wife, Susan (Jackie Woodburne).



The trio join Hendrix's dad, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards), mum Lisa Rowsthorn (Jane Allsop) and his teenage sister, Alana (Mollie Broadstock) for a beachside memorial.



However, Mackenzie is overwhelmed by memories of her previous trip to Sydney when Hendrix proposed to her.



When Mackenzie revisits the places that Hendrix took her before he popped the question, can an emotional Mackenzie bring herself to say goodbye to her love?

Chloe and Harlow scatter Hendrix's ashes in Erinsborough on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Ever since her break-up with boyfriend, Ned Willis, it seems like Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) can't get through the day without a little help from long-time mate, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney).



Well, that's OK, since Amy and Toadie have been friends for years.



However, Amy's daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) can't help but notice the way she acts around Toadie.



Just look at the way that Amy adjusts Toadie's outfits, relies on him emotionally and praises his good qualities to anyone who will listen?



But how will Amy react when Zara challenges her over her REAL feelings for Toadie?

Zara is suspicious that her mum Amy is in love with Toadie on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is ready for a fresh start after finally closing THAT chapter of her life involving cult member, Corey Smythe-Jones.



With Corey and The Restoration Order behind her, Harlow has been invited by her aunt Harriet to move back to London to live with her.



But is now a good time for Harlow to be thinking about leaving Erinsborough?



Harlow's best friend, Mackenzie, just became a widow after the death of her husband, Hendrix.



But during a heart-to-heart between the two gal pals, Mackenzie tells Harlow that she doesn't want to be the only reason why Harlow stays in Erinsborough.



Harlow decides to follow her heart and pack her bags, ready for a new life in London!

Harlow decides to leave Erinsborough and move to London on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5