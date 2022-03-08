'Neighbours' spoilers: Glen Donnelly reveals the truth about Kiri...

Glen Donnelly (played by Richard Huggett) has been very distracted lately on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Glen just wasn't himself after winning the getaway trip to River Bend.



Infact, he seemed particularly distracted by the holiday resort's hostess, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson).



Now back home on Ramsay Street, Glen's mind is still on Kiri.



He finally makes a startling confession to housemate, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and comes clean about his connection to Kiri...



Terese is shocked by Glen's bombshell revelation.



What will he do now?



Afraid that the truth will only bring pain, Glen decides to keep the secret from Kiri... for now.

David makes an official complaint against Dean on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is left reeling as his guilty secret comes back to haunt him.



David confronts his hospital colleague, Dean Covey (Travis Cotton) over David's husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) finding out the truth.



David and Aaron's marriage was already on shaky ground before that fateful trip to River Bend.



Has Aaron's latest discovery just made things a lot worse between the fellas?



Dean claims he was only trying to help.



But David is fuming about the damage Dean has done.



He decides he has no choice but to report Dean for inappropriate behaviour in the workplace...

Freya is haunted by memories of her fateful encounter with Gareth on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) was hoping that her nightmare was behind her, now that her troubled ex-boyfriend, Gareth Bateman is dead.



However, the hospital nurse is in for an unpleasant surprise when she discovers the coronial investigation into Gareth's death at River Bend isn't over...



Both Freya and doctor David must be interviewed again by medical officials about the events that led to Gareth's death.



Freya is aware of David's guilt over what happened.



He blames himself for not doing more to save Gareth's life.



Will David crack under pressure when questioned again about Gareth... and reveal what really happened out there in the bush?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5