'Neighbours' spoilers: Harlow Robinson finds a new romance?

What's this? Is Harlow Robinson out on a date with Jesse on Neighbours?

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) has been totally down in the dumps since her boyfriend Brent Colefax left Erinsborough to join the army on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Harlow's granddad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) never approved of bad boy Brent anyhow, so now he secretly has his sights set on matchmaking between Harlow and Flamingo Bar employee Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie)!



Paul's wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is worried about him meddling in Harlow's personal life, especially after the massive fallouts Paul and Harlow have had in the past.



However, when Paul and Terese see Harlow laughing and enjoying Jesse's company at The Waterhole, it looks like the plan has worked.



Or has it?

Paul and Terese spy on Harlow and Jesse at The Waterhole on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) remains spooked after his flashback of his late wife, Sonya.



Toadie has somehow been triggered after seeing his current girlfriend Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) working at Sonya's garden nursery business.



But Toadie has never experienced these flashbacks with any of the other women he has dated since Sonya's death.



So what's going on?



Can friends Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) offer Toadie some words of wisdom to ease his mind?

Toadie has a heart-to-heart with Karl and Susan on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) gets her thinking cap on to come-up with an idea that will help Lassiters win a pitch to host the Shorts and Briefs film festival.



Roxy reckons sex sells and they should film a flirtatious advert starring Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Flamingo Bar boss Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).



But as filming gets underway and Ned takes his shirt off, WHY does Amy suddenly start getting all hot and bothered for real?

Awkward! Ned and Amy are called upon to appear in a sexy promo video together on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5