Neighbours spoilers: Has Aaron caught Hepatitis B?

Aaron and Nicolette clash over his confession that he slept with Logan on Neighbours...

Airs Monday 5 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



There's a trip to Erinsborough Hospital for Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Aaron faces an anxious wait to see if he has caught Hepatitis B after sleeping with Logan Shembri, who confessed to having the virus...



Aaron's baby mama, Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson), is furious by the discovery that he has been hiding this major health crisis from her.



Nicolette's girlfriend, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson), tries to encourage her to show Aaron some compassion.



But secretly, Nicolette is keeping a track record of Aaron's various mistakes...

Kiri attempts to play peacekeeper between Nicolette and Aaron on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 6 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Things heat-up between Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and handsome visiting businessman, Heath Royce (Ethan Panizza, who played gay footballer Rusty on footie drama Playing For Keeps).



Holly comes clean to Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) and admits that Heath is her new mystery man!



However, Holly is unaware that Heath is hiding all kinds of secrets from her...



Legal eagle Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is suspicious about Heath and decides to do some digging...



What she discovers leaves Mackenzie very worried.



But when she crosses paths with Heath, he issues a threat for her to back-off...

Things HOT up between Holly and handsome Heath on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Mackenzie makes a SHOCK discovery about Heath on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 7 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) continue to plan their wedding anniversary party.



But Toadie continues to feel uneasy with more reminders about his ex-wives...



Toadie's teenage daughter Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) is angry and upset when she discovers he has left her late mum Sonya's garden nursery go to ruin.



Both Terese and Nell are shocked when Toadie admits that he's under pressure to lease the space as something other than a nursery...

Toadie continues to feel uneasy about his ex-wives on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Karl and Susan find themselves caught-in-the-middle of tension between Terese and Toadie on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 8 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) makes an unexpected return to Erinsborough.



Tess Carmichael (Anica Calida), manager of the Sinclair group, wastes no time in making Paul a business proposal.



She gives him the opportunity to buy out the Sinclair family's share of Lassiters and reclaim full ownership of the hotel!



Will Paul get on board with the business proposal?



Can Tess be trusted?

WHAT is Tess up to now that she is back in Erinsborough on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

