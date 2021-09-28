'Neighbours' spoilers: Hendrix Greyson has a SHOCK health scare!

Hendrix Greyson doesn't get the results he was hoping for.

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) doesn’t get the news he was hoping for when he gets checked for testicular cancer in Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

Hendrix decides to get checked out for testicular cancer. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is on a mission to get every man in Erinsborough checked out for testicular cancer.

So he’s set up a Testicular Cancer Testing Booth at Lassiters where every local male, young and old, can be examined.

Karl has set up a testicular testing booth at Lassiters! (Image credit: Fremantle)

The trouble is Karl is the one doing the examinations, so his friends and neighbours aren’t sold on the idea of having him examine their dangly bits!

Luckily, there is another doctor who’s taking it in turns with Karl in the booth!

When Karl asks him if he’s been checked out, Hendrix reckons he’s not at risk so he’s not going to bother.

However, after Karl reminds him that testicular cancer is most commonly diagnosed in young males, a reluctant Hendrix finally concedes to get himself checked out.

But when he does, he gets a big shock when the doctor tells him that he’s found a lump.

Toadie and Rose are on a date at the film festival! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Later that day, everyone gathers at the Erinsborough Film Festival.

Rose is excited about her date with Toadie but it’s cut short by Melanie’s film... a late entry in the competition which is called ‘Ode to Toad’!

Melanie's made a short film about her love for Toadie! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Toadie’s deeply moved by the film, in which Melanie declares her love for him…

Susan has a starring role as a fortune teller! (Image credit: Fremantle)

The short also stars Susan as a fortune teller!

Although he’s technically on a date, Toadie is yet again stuck between two choices… will he choose the persistent Rose or the heartsick Melanie?

Aaron and David arrive with Isla at the festival, excited to spend time together as family.

But just as the spectacular night of film ends with a fireworks display, the couple become distracted and moments realise that Isla has been SNATCHED!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.