Neighbours spoilers: Holly SPIRALS after Cara's accident...

Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between November 18 to 21...

Neighbours spoilers, Holly Hoyland
Holly panics that she may be responsible for another DEATH on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Monday 18 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Holly Hoyland (played by Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is horrified after Cara Varga-Murphy's (Sara West) accident at Lassiters on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).

Hotel employee Holly knows she is to blame after failing to secure a porter's trolley, which then crashed into handywoman Cara's ladder, causing her to fall to the ground!

As Cara is rushed to hospital for life-saving surgery, Holly fears that HORRIBLE history is repeating itself.

After her previous ordeal in the Outback with baddie businessman boyfriend, Heath Royce, will Holly be responsible for causing another DEATH?

Neighbours spoilers, Cara Varga-Murphy

Will Cara survive her fall from a ladder outside Lassiters on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 19 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) has decided to leave Erinsborough for a new adventure on the road.

As the day of Melanie's farewell party arrives, Vic Stone (Craig Hall) discovers he is NOT on the guest list!

Fed-up with her failed relationships with ex-husband, Toadie Rebecchi, and now Vic, Melanie appears to be ready for a man free zone!

However, when Vic's ex-wife, Jane Harris (Annie Jones), notices the chemistry and connection between the two, will she encourage Melanie and Vic to give things another go before it's too late?

Neighbours spoilers, Melanie Pearson

It's time to say FAREWELL to Melanie as she leaves Erinsborough on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Is Melanie leaving Neighbours? Lucinda Cowden tells all! - YouTube Is Melanie leaving Neighbours? Lucinda Cowden tells all! - YouTube
Airs Wednesday 20 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) is not impressed when he discovers girlfriend Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) has invited her old school friend, Sebastian Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton), to stay with them.

Leo is instantly suspicious about Sebastian.

Especially after he finds out that Sebastian was spotted with some dodgy dude, possibly buying drugs!

But when Leo gives Sebastian a "friendly" warning about his behaviour, Sebastian warns him not to try and cause TROUBLE between him and Krista...

Are the battle lines drawn?

Neighbours spoilers, Sebastian Metcalfe, Leo Tanaka, Krista Sinclair

Leo is suspicious about Krista's visiting friend Sebastian on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 21 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is back home after her stay in rehab following her relapse with alcohol.

The unresolved sexual tension between Terese and her ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), continues to sizzle.

And when the ex-couple make dinner plans, they are both clearly hoping that the evening could end in the bedroom!

Neighbours spoilers, Paul Robinson, Terese Willis

Are Paul and Terese getting too close for comfort again on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee

Simon Timblick
Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!

Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.

Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)

And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.