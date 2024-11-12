Neighbours spoilers: Holly SPIRALS after Cara's accident...

Holly panics that she may be responsible for another DEATH on Neighbours...

Airs Monday 18 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Holly Hoyland (played by Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is horrified after Cara Varga-Murphy's (Sara West) accident at Lassiters on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Hotel employee Holly knows she is to blame after failing to secure a porter's trolley, which then crashed into handywoman Cara's ladder, causing her to fall to the ground!



As Cara is rushed to hospital for life-saving surgery, Holly fears that HORRIBLE history is repeating itself.



After her previous ordeal in the Outback with baddie businessman boyfriend, Heath Royce, will Holly be responsible for causing another DEATH?

Will Cara survive her fall from a ladder outside Lassiters on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 19 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) has decided to leave Erinsborough for a new adventure on the road.



As the day of Melanie's farewell party arrives, Vic Stone (Craig Hall) discovers he is NOT on the guest list!



Fed-up with her failed relationships with ex-husband, Toadie Rebecchi, and now Vic, Melanie appears to be ready for a man free zone!



However, when Vic's ex-wife, Jane Harris (Annie Jones), notices the chemistry and connection between the two, will she encourage Melanie and Vic to give things another go before it's too late?

It's time to say FAREWELL to Melanie as she leaves Erinsborough on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Is Melanie leaving Neighbours? Lucinda Cowden tells all! - YouTube Watch On

Airs Wednesday 20 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) is not impressed when he discovers girlfriend Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) has invited her old school friend, Sebastian Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton), to stay with them.



Leo is instantly suspicious about Sebastian.



Especially after he finds out that Sebastian was spotted with some dodgy dude, possibly buying drugs!



But when Leo gives Sebastian a "friendly" warning about his behaviour, Sebastian warns him not to try and cause TROUBLE between him and Krista...



Are the battle lines drawn?

Leo is suspicious about Krista's visiting friend Sebastian on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 21 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is back home after her stay in rehab following her relapse with alcohol.



The unresolved sexual tension between Terese and her ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), continues to sizzle.



And when the ex-couple make dinner plans, they are both clearly hoping that the evening could end in the bedroom!

Are Paul and Terese getting too close for comfort again on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee