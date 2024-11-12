Neighbours spoilers: Holly SPIRALS after Cara's accident...
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between November 18 to 21...
Airs Monday 18 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Holly Hoyland (played by Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is horrified after Cara Varga-Murphy's (Sara West) accident at Lassiters on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
Hotel employee Holly knows she is to blame after failing to secure a porter's trolley, which then crashed into handywoman Cara's ladder, causing her to fall to the ground!
As Cara is rushed to hospital for life-saving surgery, Holly fears that HORRIBLE history is repeating itself.
After her previous ordeal in the Outback with baddie businessman boyfriend, Heath Royce, will Holly be responsible for causing another DEATH?
Airs Tuesday 19 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) has decided to leave Erinsborough for a new adventure on the road.
As the day of Melanie's farewell party arrives, Vic Stone (Craig Hall) discovers he is NOT on the guest list!
Fed-up with her failed relationships with ex-husband, Toadie Rebecchi, and now Vic, Melanie appears to be ready for a man free zone!
However, when Vic's ex-wife, Jane Harris (Annie Jones), notices the chemistry and connection between the two, will she encourage Melanie and Vic to give things another go before it's too late?
Airs Wednesday 20 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) is not impressed when he discovers girlfriend Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) has invited her old school friend, Sebastian Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton), to stay with them.
Leo is instantly suspicious about Sebastian.
Especially after he finds out that Sebastian was spotted with some dodgy dude, possibly buying drugs!
But when Leo gives Sebastian a "friendly" warning about his behaviour, Sebastian warns him not to try and cause TROUBLE between him and Krista...
Are the battle lines drawn?
Airs Thursday 21 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is back home after her stay in rehab following her relapse with alcohol.
The unresolved sexual tension between Terese and her ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), continues to sizzle.
And when the ex-couple make dinner plans, they are both clearly hoping that the evening could end in the bedroom!
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.