'Neighbours' spoilers: Hospital EMERGENCY for Jane Harris!

Somebody call an ambulance for Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) on Neighbours! (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Jane has been left unconscious in the backyard at Number 32 after her plan to spring a SURPRISE party for her daughter, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) went terribly wrong!



Luckily, it's David's brother, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) who comes to the rescue...



Jane is rushed to hospital soon after Leo finds her lying motionless in the backyard.



But will Jane be OK?



When word reaches Nicolette about her mum's accident, she feels terrible about their recent argument over cancelling baby Isla's naming day celebration.



Can Nicolette make things right with Jane?

Roxy springs a SURPRISE on boyfriend Kyle on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

For a moment there, it almost looked like Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and his girlfriend, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) might split-up.



Kyle was angry with Roxy after she betrayed his confidence by telling his gran, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) about Kyle's cancer diagnosis.



Kyle deliberately kept the truth from Sheila as he didn't want to worry her and stir-up bad memories about the death of her son/his dad, Gary Canning.



But thanks to some thoughtful meddling by Sheila, Kyle and Roxy are back in a better place.



However, the impact of Kyle's recent testicular cancer surgery is weighing heavily on him.



He begins to worry that he won't be able to satisfy Roxy in the way that she needs.



But for better and for worse, Roxy is determined to prove to Kyle that she is standing by her man whatever the future holds...



Roxy makes a BOLD move that completely takes Kyle by surprise!



It looks like Amy, Ned and Levi are to blame for an outbreak in Erinsborough on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Polyamorous lovers Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton), Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) have all had itchy bits after making an unfortunate discovery!



But it looks like their problems down below are solved when the itchy symptoms subside.



That is, until word gets out that an itchy outbreak is now spreading around the rest of the community!



Are the three lovers to blame?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5