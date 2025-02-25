Neighbours spoilers: Is JEALOUS Fallon about to make a move on Leo?
Airs Monday 3 March 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Remi Varga-Murphy (played by Naomi Rukavina) becomes suspicious there's something going on between her wife Cara (Sara West) and friend, Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson), on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)
Cara and Nicolette have secretly teamed-up to search for Cara's sister, Chelsea, who may or may not have just given birth to ex-lover Paul Robinson's (Stefan Dennis) baby!
Cara has now decided to call off the search but doesn't want Remi to find out what she has been up to.
However, when Remi returns home and catches Cara and Nicolette looking a bit too cosy together on the sofa, she jumps to the WRONG conclusion that the women have now become more than just good friends!
Airs Tuesday 4 March 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) starts to become jealous when his girlfriend, Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner), teams-up with his brother Dex (Marley Williams) for a school project.
JJ wants to cut loose and have some fun.
But when JJ tries to join in with Dex and Nell, he accidentally knocks her computer to the floor, smashing the screen!
Suddenly it looks like Nell may have lost her entire graphic novel project she has worked so hard on.
And it's ALL JJ's fault!
Airs Wednesday 5 March 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Fallon Morell (Kate Connick) continues to meddle with her sister Krista's (Majella Davis) engagement to Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).
But just WHAT is shady lady Fallon plotting when she invites Sebastian Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton) back to Erinsborough?
Sebastian admits that he is still in love with Krista and would love another chance to make things right with her.
Seizing her opportunity to cause more trouble, Fallon encourages Leo to read the private letter Sebastian recently wrote to Krista.
And Leo is certainly not pleased by what he reads...
Airs Thursday 6 March 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) put their differences aside, when they both become worried about missing Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson).
Max seems to have vanished into thin air!
Holly is worried that Max's disappearance could have something to do with criminal, Carter Haddon.
So she decides it's time to call for back-up in the shape of Max's dad, Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien)!
