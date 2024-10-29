Neighbours spoilers: Jane finds out the TRUTH about Melanie and Vic...

Will Jane and Vic's reunion be jeopardised when she discovers the truth about him and Melanie on Neighbours?

Airs Monday 4 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) has got back together with her ex-husband, Vic Stone (Craig Hall), on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Jane is unaware that she's in a LOVE TRIANGLE with fellow Erinsborough resident, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), who previously matched with Vic on a dating app!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Jane and Vic enjoy a romantic day out to the countryside to visit the pub he is thinking about buying.



However, the romantic bubble could be burst when Jane puts the clues together and realises Vic is a lot closer to Melanie than he has been letting on...



Will the BIG drama of it all lead Melanie to question her future in Erinsborough?

Melanie confides in Krista that's she's decided to LEAVE town on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 5 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has helped cover-up his ex-wife, Terese Willis's (Rebekah Elmaloglou) drink-driving crime.



Paul stays overnight at Number 22 to support Terese after learning the TERRIBLE truth about her alcohol relapse.



But when neighbour Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) sees Paul leaving Terese's house in the morning, she jumps to the conclusion that the ex-couple have been HOOKING-UP!



Is Susan right?



Meanwhile, a WRONGFUL arrest is made over the gas leak at Eirini Rising.

Will Terese's guilty conscience lead her to CONFESS what really happened?

Will Terese admit that she accidentally caused the gas leak on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 6 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) has decided to ask his brother Felix (James Beaufort) to move into Number 26 while his wife Wendy is away.



Andrew hosts a celebration BBQ at the Rodwell house to officially welcome Felix back to the neighbourhood.



However, when JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) notices there's tension between his mums, Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina), he worries that Felix is the cause.



At one time, teenager JJ would have given anything to get closer to biological dad Felix.



But is JJ about to have a change-of-heart about wanting Felix to stick around in Erinsborough?

JJ surprises Felix with an UNEXPECTED request on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 7 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) get ready to meet a representative from the Family Court about Aaron officially adopting daughter, Isla.



However, Nicolette is distracted by the drama between her parents Jane and Vic with Melanie.



Nicolette had turned over a new leaf, ready to focus on her and Aaron's family matters.



But she can't help but revert back to her old ways when she spins the truth to warn Melanie about Vic's previous womanising ways...

Is Nicolette fully focused on the adoption application with Aaron on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee