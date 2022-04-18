Neighbours spoilers: Kiri Durant wants Glen to meet her mum!

Kir's pleasantly surprised to get a visit from her mum Barbara.

Kiri Durant (played by Gemma Bird Matheson) gets a surprise visit from her mum Barbara (Wendy Mocke), which sends Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) into a panic in Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Kiri’s working at the vineyard when her mum Barbara turns up out of the blue.

Barbara is in Erinsborough to see how Kiri is getting on. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Barbara hasn’t seen Kiri since she moved to Erinsborough, so she’s in town to make sure her daughter’s okay.

As Kiri shows her mum around the vineyard, Barbara’s impressed by what she sees, but what she doesn’t realise is that Glen also works there.

Meanwhile, as Glen goes about his business, he’s oblivious to the fact that his secret could blow up at any moment, especially when Kiri’s keen for her mum to meet her co-workers…

When Glen spots Barbara from a distance, he keeps a low profile and manages to avoid bumping into her… but how long can he keep that up for?

Glen manages to avoid bumping into Barbara! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) wants nothing to do with Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) after she confessed the truth about what happened at River Bend…

When Freya spots him in Ramsay Street, she’s gutted when he just walks on by and blanks her…

Levi has no interest in sorting things out with Freya. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Freya's devastated that there's no going back with Levi. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Hoping to put things right, Freya pays Levi a visit, but he refuses to hear her out…

When he reflects on their relationship, Levi tells Freya that she’s brought him nothing but pain and will never forgive her for what she’s done.

She’s devastated that there’s no going back for her while Levi vows to get on with his life and move on…

Harlow's surprised to see Corey's still in town. (Image credit: Fremantle)

After finishing with Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall), Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is bemused to find that he’s still in Erinsborough...

What she doesn’t realise is that he’s a member of The Order!

It’s become apparent that he hasn’t come to Erinsborough in romantic pursuit of Harlow at all, but is actually on a mission to draw her into the weird British cult that her late mum Prue (Denise Van Outen) was once involved in!

Corey meets his contact from The Order. (Image credit: Fremantle)

When he meets up with a strange contact from The Order, he gives her a USB stick that Harlow thought she had thrown away.

What is he up to and is Harlow in danger?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5