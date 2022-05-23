Neighbours spoilers: Levi Canning declares his LOVE!
Airs Tuesday 31 May 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) is not quite sure where he stands with his ex-girlfriend, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Just the other day, an emotional Freya kissed Levi over at Number 24.
But then at the engagement party of Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), she sort of gave the policeman the brush-off again.
How confusing!
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Freya's housemate, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is wondering why the former lovebirds can't get their act together.
What's with all the mixed messages?
So Chloe decides to break the girl code and tells Levi directly to make things OFFICIAL with Freya!
Levi gets geared-up to make a BIG romantic gesture on Ramsay Street.
Will Levi and Freya finally get back together again?
Everybody at the Kennedy house is devastated after the bad news about Hendrix's lung transplant.
He is horrified that he has jeopardized what could be his only chance of survival.
If only Hendrix had listened to doctor Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and not gone to track down the donor patient who was going to save his life...
Mackenzie sees the heartache that her fiance Hendrix is going through.
She is determined to make the situation right, and heads back to the hospital on a mission.
But will Mackenzie's plan work?
Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) may be home safe and sound again.
But the nightmare surrounding creepy Corey Smythe-Jones and The Restoration Order continues...
Policeman Levi visits Harlow, and she discovers that Corey was hiding some secret video footage from her... featuring her late mum, Prue Wallace!
Harlow reels from the discovery.
She confides in her uncle David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) about what has happened.
Could it be that Harlow is finally starting to see her mum in a whole new light?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
