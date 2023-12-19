Neighbours spoilers: Mackenzie and Holly FIGHT over Haz!

Airs Christmas Day 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



It may be Christmas on Neighbours, but there's no festive love lost between Mackenzie Hargreaves (played by Georgie Stone) and Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall).



The women have a poolside showdown at Number 32 over Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar).



But the tension between love rivals Mackenzie and Holly has SHOCK consequences...



Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) have been left with a dilemma.



They have discovered that Terese's ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), may have had something to do with swinging the Council vote in their favour!



Will they sit on the SECRET so that their development project can go ahead?

Things get heated between Holly and Mackenzie on Christmas Day on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Boxing Day at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



The residents at Number 32 are left reeling after a near-fatal DISASTER on Christmas Day!



But WHOSE life is on the line?



And WHO will get the blame after the incident?



A nervous Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) reveals her baby bombshell news to David Tanaka (Takaya Honda).



But before David can find out more about the situation, his ruthless dad Paul interrupts with another challenge for Krista at Lassiters.



Paul is clearly out to see Krista FAIL in her new role...



Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Elly Conway (Jodi Gordon) are excited about their BIG plans.



That is until they receive some BAD news that could burst their love bubble...

WHO has a near-death experience this Christmas on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 27 December 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Haz must make a decision after being hit with an ultimatum over girlfriend, Holly OR housemate, Mackenzie.



But will Mackenzie help Haz make-up his mind after she announces she needs a break from all the drama at Number 32?



David makes an alarming discovery about Krista's pregnancy that leads her to worry about the future health of her unborn baby...



It's all systems go for Chloe and Elly's BIG Day.



That is until Chloe makes a devastating discovery that could ruin everything...

Chloe makes a devastating discovery on today's episode of Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 28 December 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



As friends and family gather, will long-time couple, Chloe and Elly, finally make it down the wedding aisle?



Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) is alarmed when she receives some worrying news about her ongoing troubles with the law.



Will her legal eagle ex-husband, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), be convinced to step-up and help her?



Meanwhile, David is worried that his brother, Leo (Tim Kano), is getting too close for comfort with Krista.



David warns Leo that recovering addict Krista is not ready for romance.



But will Leo listen?

Will Chloe and Elly get their happy fairytale wedding ending on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee