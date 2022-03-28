Neighbours spoilers: Ned Willis and Amy have a BIG argument!

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) is all mixed-up about his girlfriend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) at the moment on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Ned recently agreed to give their relationship another go.



But then, Ned and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) shared a kiss while they were lost out in the bush!



So now, Ned is conflicted about his feelings for both Amy... and Harlow!



Amy is caught-up in her Fashion Week design excitement that she starts to neglect her food/drinks van business.



Ned is alarmed when Amy considers selling the van to fund her entry into Fashion Week.



Ned can't hide his frustration any longer.



He confronts Amy about the snap decisions she is making, without thinking through the consequences.



How can Ned possibly consider having a baby with someone so irresponsible!



Uh-oh...

Kyle and Roxy have a massive falling out on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Things are not good between Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and his wife, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson).



Roxy is stunned to discover that Kyle is not onboard with their plans to leave Erinsborough for a fresh start in Darwin.



Roxy's mum, Gemma (Beth Buchanan) and Adam have offered the couple a house in Darwin.



But it's not enough to change Kyle's mind.



After a massive backyard bust-up, it looks like Roxy could be moving to Darwin... without Kyle!

Sergeant Andrew Rodwell and his wife Wendy are looking to buy Number 26 on Neighbours (Image credit: Fremantle)

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is alarmed to discover he could soon be homeless!



Since his gran, Sheila, has moved to Los Angeles to be with her daughter, Naomi, she has decided to put the Canning house up FOR SALE!



Levi and his cousin, Kyle, like the idea of putting in a bid to buy the house.



However, it looks like the fellas are too late.

Levi's boss, Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) and his wife, Wendy (Candice Leask) really like the look of Number 26 and have put in an offer to buy!



Will Levi and Kyle resort to devious methods to try and sabotage the Rodwell family's plans?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5