Neighbours spoilers: Nicolette Stone feels BETRAYED...

Nicolette Stone reels from the discovery that Chloe may have slept with Leo on Neighbours...

After Nicolette confronts her fiancee Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) with some incriminating evidence, Chloe comes clean and admits she spent the night out at the winery.



And oh, she might have drunkenly slept with her one-time boyfriend Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) too!



To make matters worse, Nicolette discovers Chloe convinced her brother Aaron (Matt Wilson) and his brother David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) to lie for her.



Feeling like an absolute fool, angry Nicolette confronts Aaron and David about their betrayal.



She can't believe the fellas have been keeping the truth about Chloe and Leo from her, when she is heavily pregnant with their baby.



Have Aaron and David jeopardised their co-parenting arrangement now they they have managed to get on the wrong side of their baby mama, Nicolette?

Nicolette confronts Aaron and David about their betrayal on Neighbours... (Image credit: Channel 5)

As the news of the fallout between Chloe and Nicolette spreads around Ramsay Street, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) decides to get involved.



The businessman has never been a fan of Nicolette's and doesn't seem bothered that she's so heartbroken.



However, Paul isn't about to let Nicolette's bust-up with David and Aaron jeopardise the co-parenting arrangement.



And he warns Nicolette in no uncertain terms that he still expects her to follow through with the original plan with the baby...

Paul threatens Nicolette over the baby on Neighbours... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Leo finds himself at the centre of a family fallout, when he clashes with his brother David over his involvement with Chloe.



David is furious that Leo is the cause of trouble between Chloe and Nicolette.



Chloe is desperate to find out if she really did betray Nicolette by drunkenly sleeping with Leo out at the winery.



However, it seems devastated Nicolette may not be sticking around to deal with anymore secrets and lies...

David confronts Leo on Neighbours... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.