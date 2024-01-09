Neighbours spoilers: Nicolette's daughter Isla goes MISSING!

Airs Monday 15 January 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Nicolette Stone (played by Hannah Monson) continues to be stalked by Veronia McLain (Ellen Grimshaw) on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



When Nicolette's young daughter Isla suddenly disappears, the mum panics that vengeful Veronica may somehow be involved...



Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) attempts to keep her distance from Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) after accidentally overhearing him questioning her parenting skills.



Leo is desperate to make amends and explain why he is extra protective of daughter, Abigail.



But has Leo well and truly messed-up with Krista, just as they were starting to get closer?



Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), get competitive in a cocktail-off at Number 24.

To prove WHO is the better drinks mixologist!

Nicolette, Byron and Leo search for missing Isla on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 16 January 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



After an embarrassing incident at Number 24, Aaron and David realise they need to find their own place to live.



What are the couple's chances of re-buying their former home at Number 32?



In the aftermath of Isla's disappearance during the charity jumble sale, Nicolette may have no other choice but to come clean about her past involvement with Veronica McLain and her husband, Sasha.



But how will Nicolette's mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) react if she finds out the terrible truth?



At Lassiters, Krista continues to push her feelings for Leo aside after another mean-spirited encounter with Leo's dastardly dad, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).

Could David and Aaron soon be moving out of Jane's house on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 17 January 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



As vengeful Veronica continues to menace Nicolette, she visits the Police Station to push for her stalker's arrest.



However, policeman Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) reports that there is not enough evidence to warrant Veronica's arrest.

Nicolette is left feeling frustrated when even her nearest and dearest start to have doubts about her accusations against Veronica...



Leo and Krista agree to put their fallout behind them and take things slow, as they continue to figure out their feelings for each other.



But can Leo and Krista keep their new relationship a SECRET from Leo's ever-watching dad, Paul?



Meanwhile, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) decides it's time to finally get back in the dating game.



Life is no fun when she keeps bumping into her ex-husband, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and his now wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



But after Melanie downloads a dating app, things soon take a TERRIBLE turn...

Nicolette decides it's time to report Veronica to the Police on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Will Veronica get ARRESTED on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 18 January 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



There's a late-night fright for Melanie on today's episode of the Aussie soap.



Will anyone come to her rescue?



WHAT is going on between Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar)?



The coast is clear for the housemates to FINALLY get it together.



But yet neither of them seems to want to make the first move!



Meanwhile, Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) gets an unexpected visitor in the shape of her sister, Chelsea (Viva Bianca)!



Could there be an ulterior motive behind Chelsea's surprise visit?

Is there DANGER in store for Melanie on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee