Neighbours spoilers: Paul Robinson discovers Leo and Montana's SEXY SECRET!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 6 April 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) starts to become suspicious that his son, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) is mixing business and pleasure with visiting businesswoman, Montana Marcel (Tammin Sursok) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Paul is not impressed when he hears about Montana originally propositioning Leo, in exchange for Lassiters landing the pitch to host Fashion Week.
Driving out to the winery, Paul's suspicions are confirmed when he spies Leo and Montana in a passionate embrace in the vineyard!
Paul leaps to the WRONG conclusion about Leo and Montana's now blossoming secret romance.
Furious about Montana's devious behaviour, Paul decides to do some damage control.
But will the businessman's meddling put Fashion Week at risk?
Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) seeks emotional support from her visiting mum, Gemma (Beth Buchanan) after her massive backyard bust-up with husband, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan).
Roxy can't believe the cruel things that Kyle said to her.
So now it looks like Roxy could be moving to Darwin... alone!
However, after Roxy is sick and feels a bit strange, Gemma senses something is up.
Roxy is shocked when Gemma helps her realise that she is... PREGNANT!
Kyle is over the moon when Roxy shares the unexpected news.
But is Roxy's baby bombshell enough to convince Kyle to change his mind and agree on the move to Darwin?
Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne), Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) are super-excited to finally get a snoop around the luxury apartment belonging to Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine).
Clive and his girlfriend, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) invite the Ramsay Street residents over for dinner.
But why is Susan's husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher) being so grumpy?
While Toadie, Melanie and Susan delight in the impressive view and stylish decor at Clive's place, Karl starts to find fault with everything.
WHAT is Karl's problem?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
