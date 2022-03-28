Neighbours spoilers: Paul Robinson discovers Leo and Montana's SEXY SECRET!

WHAT will Paul Robinson do when he discovers the truth about Leo and Montana's SECRET romance on Neighbours?

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) starts to become suspicious that his son, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) is mixing business and pleasure with visiting businesswoman, Montana Marcel (Tammin Sursok) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Paul is not impressed when he hears about Montana originally propositioning Leo, in exchange for Lassiters landing the pitch to host Fashion Week.



Driving out to the winery, Paul's suspicions are confirmed when he spies Leo and Montana in a passionate embrace in the vineyard!



Paul leaps to the WRONG conclusion about Leo and Montana's now blossoming secret romance.



Furious about Montana's devious behaviour, Paul decides to do some damage control.



But will the businessman's meddling put Fashion Week at risk?

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) seeks emotional support from her visiting mum, Gemma (Beth Buchanan) after her massive backyard bust-up with husband, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan).



Roxy can't believe the cruel things that Kyle said to her.



So now it looks like Roxy could be moving to Darwin... alone!



However, after Roxy is sick and feels a bit strange, Gemma senses something is up.



Roxy is shocked when Gemma helps her realise that she is... PREGNANT!



Kyle is over the moon when Roxy shares the unexpected news.



But is Roxy's baby bombshell enough to convince Kyle to change his mind and agree on the move to Darwin?

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne), Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) are super-excited to finally get a snoop around the luxury apartment belonging to Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine).



Clive and his girlfriend, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) invite the Ramsay Street residents over for dinner.



But why is Susan's husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher) being so grumpy?



While Toadie, Melanie and Susan delight in the impressive view and stylish decor at Clive's place, Karl starts to find fault with everything.



WHAT is Karl's problem?

