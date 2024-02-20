Neighbours spoilers: Sadie has an INDECENT PROPOSAL for Byron!
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for everything that happens on Neighbours between February 26 to 29...
Airs Monday 26 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Sadie Rodwell (played by Emerald Chan) confesses she has never hooked-up with anyone on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
But how will she react when friend Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) suggests that she set her sights on Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux)!
Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is still angry with her husband, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney).
Toadie's ex-wife, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), has made it clear that she's still in love with Toadie and wants him back!
PLUS, Andrew visits his criminal brother, Felix (James Beaufort) in prison.
A post shared by Neighbours (@neighbours)
A photo posted by on
Airs Tuesday 27 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Felix is invited to stay with the Rodwell family when he gets out of prison on parole.
Sadie faces a dilemma over whether to ask friend Byron to be her first time.
There's DANGER for JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) and his brother Dex (Marley Williams) when the boys are confronted by Slade Westall (Charlie Di Stefano) and his trouble-making gang...
Airs Wednesday 28 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
JJ fears for his safety after another run-in with Slade.
But when he secretly decides to protect himself with a knife, it leads to a SHOCK situation at Erinsborough High School...
Krista Sinclair's (Majella David) suspicions are raised when she catches Chelsea Muprhy (Viva Bianca) snooping in Paul Robinson's (Stefan Dennis) at Lassiters!
WHAT is crafty Chelsea up to?
Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) feels abandoned by Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) following his vanishing act after David Tanaka's funeral.
Airs Thursday 28 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Andrew investigates the security scare at Erinsborough High School.
Will JJ come clean and admit that he was carrying the knife?
Terese has had enough of Chelsea playing acting manager of Lassiters.
So she decides it's time to confront Chelsea for taking advantage of Paul in his state of grief...
Aaron returns home to Ramsay Street.
But is Nicolette ready to forgive and forget?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.