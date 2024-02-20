Neighbours spoilers: Sadie has an INDECENT PROPOSAL for Byron!

Airs Monday 26 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Sadie Rodwell (played by Emerald Chan) confesses she has never hooked-up with anyone on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



But how will she react when friend Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) suggests that she set her sights on Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux)!



Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is still angry with her husband, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney).



Toadie's ex-wife, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), has made it clear that she's still in love with Toadie and wants him back!



PLUS, Andrew visits his criminal brother, Felix (James Beaufort) in prison.

Airs Tuesday 27 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Felix is invited to stay with the Rodwell family when he gets out of prison on parole.



Sadie faces a dilemma over whether to ask friend Byron to be her first time.



There's DANGER for JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) and his brother Dex (Marley Williams) when the boys are confronted by Slade Westall (Charlie Di Stefano) and his trouble-making gang...

JJ and Dex run into trouble with Slade and his gang on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 28 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



JJ fears for his safety after another run-in with Slade.



But when he secretly decides to protect himself with a knife, it leads to a SHOCK situation at Erinsborough High School...



Krista Sinclair's (Majella David) suspicions are raised when she catches Chelsea Muprhy (Viva Bianca) snooping in Paul Robinson's (Stefan Dennis) at Lassiters!



WHAT is crafty Chelsea up to?



Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) feels abandoned by Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) following his vanishing act after David Tanaka's funeral.

Krista becomes suspicious about Chelsea's motives on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 28 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Andrew investigates the security scare at Erinsborough High School.



Will JJ come clean and admit that he was carrying the knife?



Terese has had enough of Chelsea playing acting manager of Lassiters.



So she decides it's time to confront Chelsea for taking advantage of Paul in his state of grief...



Aaron returns home to Ramsay Street.



But is Nicolette ready to forgive and forget?

Aaron clashes with Nicolette when he returns home on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

