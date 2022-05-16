Neighbours spoilers: Terese Willis gets a BLAST-FROM-THE-PAST!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 26 May 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
It's not been a great time for Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) lately on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Terese got sacked from her job as manager of Lassiters Hotel after THAT Fashion Week disaster.
And now she is furious to discover that her hated soon-to-be ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has been hiding assets in preparation for their divorce settlement.
Terese is disgusted (but not surprised?) by Paul's devious behaviour.
She is determined to play him at his own game and hunts for a way to get back at him.
But is Terese in danger of stooping to Paul's level in the name of revenge?
Just when it seems like things can't get any worse, Terese gets a blast-from-the-past in the shape of a VERY unwelcome visitor!
WHO unexpectedly arrives on the doorstep of Number 22?
Down at Lassiters, boss Paul has been piling on the pressure to general manager, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).
Paul is angry after he misses a meeting involving hotel employee Katrina Marshall (Farah Mak) and HR.
He takes out his frustrations on Chloe... but this time she SNAPS BACK!
Paul is stopped in his tracks as Chloe takes him to task over his recent behaviour.
Chloe demands a meeting between both of them and HR.
Will Paul back down and finally listen to what Chloe has to say?
Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is rushed to Erinsborough Hospital after the SHOCK accident out at the vineyard.
He fears he may have suffered permanent damage to his back.
Doctor Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) offers Glen painkillers to help ease the situation.
But Glen, who has previously battled alcohol addiction, is afraid of getting hooked on the pills.
Despite Clive's advice, Glen is determined to push through the pain.
But how long will he able to hold out for?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.