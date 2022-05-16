Neighbours spoilers: Terese Willis gets a BLAST-FROM-THE-PAST!

WHY isn't Terese Willis happy to see this mystery woman who arrives on the doorstep of Number 22 on today's episode of Neighbours?

Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou)



Terese got sacked from her job as manager of Lassiters Hotel after THAT Fashion Week disaster.

And now she is furious to discover that her hated soon-to-be ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has been hiding assets in preparation for their divorce settlement.



Terese is disgusted (but not surprised?) by Paul's devious behaviour.



She is determined to play him at his own game and hunts for a way to get back at him.



But is Terese in danger of stooping to Paul's level in the name of revenge?



Just when it seems like things can't get any worse, Terese gets a blast-from-the-past in the shape of a VERY unwelcome visitor!



WHO unexpectedly arrives on the doorstep of Number 22?

WHO is this woman? WHAT is she doing on Ramsay Street on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Down at Lassiters, boss Paul has been piling on the pressure to general manager, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).



Paul is angry after he misses a meeting involving hotel employee Katrina Marshall (Farah Mak) and HR.



He takes out his frustrations on Chloe... but this time she SNAPS BACK!



Paul is stopped in his tracks as Chloe takes him to task over his recent behaviour.



Chloe demands a meeting between both of them and HR.



Will Paul back down and finally listen to what Chloe has to say?

Chloe stands her ground with Paul on today's episode of Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is rushed to Erinsborough Hospital after the SHOCK accident out at the vineyard.



He fears he may have suffered permanent damage to his back.



Doctor Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) offers Glen painkillers to help ease the situation.



But Glen, who has previously battled alcohol addiction, is afraid of getting hooked on the pills.



Despite Clive's advice, Glen is determined to push through the pain.



But how long will he able to hold out for?

Will Kiri start to reconsider her feelings towards Glen after his accident on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

