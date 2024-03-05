Neighbours spoilers: There's BIG DRAMA at the Longest Lie-In!

Is it all about to KICK-OFF during the Longest Lie-In event at Lassiters on Neighbours?

Airs Monday 11 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



The day/night of the Longest Lie-In at Lassiters finally arrives on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



But it all gets a bit awkward when Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Moloney) and his wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) find themselves sleeping next to his ex-wife, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden)!



Meanwhile, cunning Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) is still determined to make organiser Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) look bad.



Will Chelsea find a way to SABOTAGE the Longest Lie-In?

Will Aaron and Nicolette settle their differences for the sake of daughter Isla on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 12 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Everyone is left reeling after a neighbourhood SECRET is exposed during the Longest Lie-In!



The fallout begins for several Ramsay Street residents...



Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) is still at odds with baby mama, Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson).



But when they spend some quality family time together, reminiscing about Aaron's late husband, David Tanaka, is there a chance that Aaron and Nicolette can start to put their fallout behind them?

Felix helps JJ fight back against bully boy Slade on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 13 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) has another run-in with bully boy Slade Westall (Charlie Di Stefano) and his gang.



But this time, Felix Rodwell (James Beaufort) is on hand to help JJ fight back!



Meanwhile, things are super tense when Terese and Melanie cross paths after what happened during the Longest Lie-In...

There's DANGER for Nell and Hugo on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 14 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Toadie and Terese are alarmed when his daughter, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), reveals that his son Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) is in DANGER!



Hugo was bundled into the back of Slade's car while trying to defend sister Nell from the trouble-maker...



Felix becomes uncomfortable when JJ thanks him for his help fighting back against Slade.



How much longer will Felix continue to keep his secret from both JJ and the Rodwell family?

