Neighbours spoilers: There's BIG DRAMA at the Longest Lie-In!
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for everything that happens on Neighbours between March 11 to 14...
Airs Monday 11 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
The day/night of the Longest Lie-In at Lassiters finally arrives on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
But it all gets a bit awkward when Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Moloney) and his wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) find themselves sleeping next to his ex-wife, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden)!
Meanwhile, cunning Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) is still determined to make organiser Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) look bad.
Will Chelsea find a way to SABOTAGE the Longest Lie-In?
Airs Tuesday 12 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Everyone is left reeling after a neighbourhood SECRET is exposed during the Longest Lie-In!
The fallout begins for several Ramsay Street residents...
Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) is still at odds with baby mama, Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson).
But when they spend some quality family time together, reminiscing about Aaron's late husband, David Tanaka, is there a chance that Aaron and Nicolette can start to put their fallout behind them?
Airs Wednesday 13 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) has another run-in with bully boy Slade Westall (Charlie Di Stefano) and his gang.
But this time, Felix Rodwell (James Beaufort) is on hand to help JJ fight back!
Meanwhile, things are super tense when Terese and Melanie cross paths after what happened during the Longest Lie-In...
Airs Thursday 14 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Toadie and Terese are alarmed when his daughter, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), reveals that his son Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) is in DANGER!
Hugo was bundled into the back of Slade's car while trying to defend sister Nell from the trouble-maker...
Felix becomes uncomfortable when JJ thanks him for his help fighting back against Slade.
How much longer will Felix continue to keep his secret from both JJ and the Rodwell family?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.