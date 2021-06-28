'Neighbours spoilers': WHAT is Toadie Rebecchi up to?

WHY is Toadie Rebecchi secretly trying to escape from his own backyard on Neighbours?

Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) is starting to feel a bit claustrophobic in his relationship with Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) on Neighbours.



The couple already work together at Toadie's legal practice, Rebecchi Law, but now Melanie is becoming a regular visitor to his home too. It's all becoming a bit much for Toadie, who is desperate for some alone time.



When Melanie manages to thwart his plans to hang out with both Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) for some much-needed boys' time, Toadie finds himself taking drastic measures to escape from Melanie and his own home!



Toadie has some serious explaining to do when he unexpectedly drops into the backyard of the Kennedy house!



But will Melanie find out what's going on?

Toadie unexpectedly drops in on neighbours Karl and Susan while trying to escape from his girlfriend Melanie on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, policeman Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is in a spin after finding that old newspaper article about the attack on him when he was a child.



Levi has already made peace with one of his attackers, Nathan Packard.

But what about the other fellas that were responsible and have never apologised?



Levi secretly attempts to access the police database for further information.



But when Levi's police partner Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) unexpectedly arrives at the police station, will Levi's secret investigation be exposed?

Will Yashvi discover the truth about Levi's secret investigation on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

ALSO, Yashvi and her ex-boyfriend Ned Willis (Ben Hall) meet up again, hoping to navigate things after their break up.



But is it still too soon for Yashvi to be just good friends with Ned?

Can Yashvi get used to being just good friends with her ex-boyfriend Ned on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5