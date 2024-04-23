Neighbours spoilers: WHO catches cheating Chelsea with lover Jeffrey?

Airs Monday 29 April 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Chelsea Murphy (played by Viva Bianca) continues her SECRET affair with IT technician, Jeffrey Swan (Tim Potter), on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Chelsea is determined to keep Jeffrey on side and prevent anyone finding out the truth about the "IT glitch" that led to Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) getting trapped in the sauna at the Lassiters Spa.



But will Chelsea manage to talk her way out of trouble when Krista accidentally catches the lovers together in Chelsea's hotel room!



What's to stop Krista from revealing ALL to Chelsea's hotel boss boyfriend, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis)...

Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) has been left reeling by girlfriend Krista's unpredictable behaviour.



He becomes convinced that there's something serious going on with Krista.



But only Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) knows the truth that recovering addict Krista has relapsed and is heading down a dark path again...



Meanwhile at Lassiters, will an innocent hotel employee get the blame for the sauna accident?



Or is the terrible truth closer to being REVEALED?

Krista is rushed to hospital in a bad way after a SHOCK showdown!



But with WHO?



Unaware of the full story, Aaron fears Krista's state is connected to her popping pills again.



He attempts to keep her secret when questioned by Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson).



But under pressure, Aaron finally comes clean...



Both Nicolette and Leo are disgusted that Aaron has put his own selfish needs before Krista's well-being.



Shocked by the discovery that Aaron has also been taking drugs with Krista, Nicolette forbids him to see their daughter Isla until he gets himself together!

Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar) has done a runner from Erinsborough.



Everyone suspects it's because of Haz's connection to the recent cyber crimes which have targetted various residents of Ramsay Street.



Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is heartbroken that her now ex-boyfriend Haz is not the man she thought he was.



However, Mackenzie is determined to track down Haz before he makes things worse by committing any more crimes.



But when Mackenzie tracks down Haz and partner-in-crime, Zach Fernsby (Stephen Phillips), in the city things take a TERRIBLE turn...



There's a SHOCK car collision which leaves Haz lying motionless on the ground...

