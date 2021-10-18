'Neighbours' spoilers: WHO does Amy Greenwood spy on?

Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) has been thrown by Levi Canning's (Richie Morris) decision to date other people on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Things were going well with the polyamorous relationship between bar manager Amy, policeman Levi and their neighbour Ned Willis (Ben Hall).



But then Levi met firefighter Felicity Higgins (played by ex-Home and Away star Isabella Giovinazzo) and decided he wanted to go out on a date with her.



Amy is pretending to be cool about the situation.



But deep down, she is afraid she could lose Levi to Felicity.



So as Levi and Felicity arrange to meet for their first official date at The Waterhole, Amy tricks other boyfriend Ned into helping her spy on the pair.



However, Amy hasn't counted on some interference from Levi's disapproving gran Sheila (Colette Mann)!

Sheila doesn't intend to let Amy ruin things between Levi and Felicity on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and her boyfriend Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) have broken-up!



Brent can't get past the way Harlow has been defending her ruthless granddad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), who previously tried to get Brent sent to prison.



Paul and his wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) are expecting Harlow to be devastated by Brent's decision to break-up with her.



But instead, she is strangely calm and collected.



WHAT is going on?



Paul and Terese both know Harlow was crazy-in-love with Brent.



Is she just putting on a brave face?



Is Harlow really as fine as she's pretending to be?

WHY doesn't Harlow seem bothered about her break-up with Brent on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) and his girlfriend Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) are definitely back on track again after his recent cancer scare.



With Hendrix's guardians Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) out and about, Hendrix and Mackenzie have the Kennedy house all to themselves.



Hendrix invites Mackenzie over to play video games.



But in the back of both of their minds, there's the thought that they could be ready to take their relationship to the next level...

Will Hendrix and Mackenzie take their romance to the next level on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.