'Neighbours' spoilers: WHO does Hendrix Greyson confront?
Airs Friday 30 July 2021 at 5.30pm on Channel 5.
Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) is starting to get suspicious that winery owner Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) wants to mix business and pleasure with Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Even though Chloe's marriage to Hendrix's dad Pierce didn't work out, Hendrix still likes to look out for his former stepmum, Chloe.
So Hendrix is not impressed when he sees Leo get a bit hands-on with Chloe while they are working together on winery business.
Since Chloe's relationship with her girlfriend Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) has been on shaky ground recently, could it be Chloe's one-time boyfriend Leo is trying to make a play for her again?
Convinced that Leo is getting too close for comfort, Hendrix gives Leo a "friendly" warning to keep his distance from Chloe.
But will Hendrix's confrontation with Leo backfire on him?
Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is desperate to get away from Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) who keep fussing around her.
Nicolette makes her escape to Harold's Cafe and starts working, but when Aaron and David find her at the Cafe, they suggest it's time pregnant Nicolette starts her maternity leave!
Nicolette has never been the kind of gal who likes being told what to do and so it looks like Aaron and David are about to be on the receiving end of Nicolette's wrath!
Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is worried that her grandson Levi (Richie Morris) is still down-in-the-dumps despite the arrest of his childhood attackers, Mitch Foster and Nelson Ryker.
But Sheila has a plan to make sure Mitch and Nelson truly face justice for what they did.
She hopes it will finally give Levi the resolution he deserves.
But WHAT is Sheila's plan?
