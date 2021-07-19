'Neighbours' spoilers: WHO does Hendrix Greyson confront?

Hendrix Greyson is not impressed when he sees Leo getting a bit handsy with Chloe on Neighbours.

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) is starting to get suspicious that winery owner Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) wants to mix business and pleasure with Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Even though Chloe's marriage to Hendrix's dad Pierce didn't work out, Hendrix still likes to look out for his former stepmum, Chloe.



So Hendrix is not impressed when he sees Leo get a bit hands-on with Chloe while they are working together on winery business.



Since Chloe's relationship with her girlfriend Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) has been on shaky ground recently, could it be Chloe's one-time boyfriend Leo is trying to make a play for her again?



Convinced that Leo is getting too close for comfort, Hendrix gives Leo a "friendly" warning to keep his distance from Chloe.



But will Hendrix's confrontation with Leo backfire on him?

Is Leo trying to make a move on mixed-up Chloe on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is desperate to get away from Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) who keep fussing around her.

Nicolette makes her escape to Harold's Cafe and starts working, but when Aaron and David find her at the Cafe, they suggest it's time pregnant Nicolette starts her maternity leave!



Nicolette has never been the kind of gal who likes being told what to do and so it looks like Aaron and David are about to be on the receiving end of Nicolette's wrath!

Nicolette is not happy when Aaron and David suggest it's time she went on maternity leave on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is worried that her grandson Levi (Richie Morris) is still down-in-the-dumps despite the arrest of his childhood attackers, Mitch Foster and Nelson Ryker.



But Sheila has a plan to make sure Mitch and Nelson truly face justice for what they did.



She hopes it will finally give Levi the resolution he deserves.



But WHAT is Sheila's plan?

Sheila is worried about Levi in the aftermath of his encounter with Mitch and Nelson on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Sheila has a plan to make sure Mitch and Nelson are punished for their crimes on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5