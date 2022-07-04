Neighbours spoilers: WHO does Nicolette Stone SPY on?

Nicolette Stone is out to prove that Clive is cheating on her mum Jane on Neighbours...

Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) and her brother, Byron (Joe Klocek), are both convinced Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) is cheating on their mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



According to Byron, the other woman could be Danielle Pendlebury (Christine Stephen-Daly), who also happens to be one of SECRET male escort Byron's clients!



But when Byron gets busted while trying to find evidence linking Clive and Danielle, it's Nicolette's turn to play detective.



The fiery redhead is determined to expose Clive's cheating, and strikes the jackpot when she snaps a photo of Clive and Danielle looking a bit too cosy together!



But now, Nicolette and Byron face another dilemma.



How are they going to reveal the heartbreaking news to their mum, Jane?

Caught in the act? Nicolette spies on Clive and Danielle on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

David Tanaka's (Takaya Honda) family get the good news that the doctor will be moved away from the other prison inmates for his own safety.



But everyone's relief is short-lived when they receive a chilling photo taken at Warrinor Prison, and realise David is more danger than ever...



However, there could be hope on the horizon when David gets an unexpected visit from Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will).



Sergeant Rodwell has a proposition for David that could get him released from prison sooner rather than later.



But the deal could be dangerous...

WHAT does Sergeant Rodwell want David to do on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) can see that Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is super stressed-out over what's happening to his son, David, in prison.



So she suggests they put off their divorce settlement for a while, so Paul can focus on family matters.



It's a bittersweet offer for Paul.



Will he go for it?



Is there still a glimmer of hope for Paul and Terese?

Will Terese and Paul delay their divorce settlement on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, it's not looking good for Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) after her policeman boyfriend, Levi Canning (Richie Morris), found out about her involvement with dodgy Emma McIver (Jessica Clarke).



When the pair bump into each other on Ramsay Street, it looks like it could be make... or BREAK!

Will Levi and Freya kiss and make-up on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5

The series is also available to stream on My5