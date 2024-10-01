Neighbours spoilers: WHO is Melanie's MYSTERY man?

There's a SHOCK in store when the identity of Melanie's new online admirer is REVEALED on Neighbours!

Airs Monday 7 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Melanie Pearson (played by Lucinda Cowden) gets ready to meet her MYSTERY man in person on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



So far, they have only messaged online.



But their date at The Waterhole is rudely interrupted by Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and her daughter, Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson), who are shocked to see Melanie's new man is none other than Jane's ex-husband, Vic Stone (Craig Hall)!



While Melanie makes a hasty EXIT, Victor reveals he is back to beg his family's forgiveness after his previous sudden departure from Erinsborough!

Vic Stone makes an unexpected return on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 8 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is worried about crossing a line with his ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



So he's decided to keep his distance.



However, Terese is not happy about Paul's rejection.

She's been getting used to relying on Paul for emotional support since the breakdown of her marriage to Toadie Rebecchi.



Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) is worried about Terese falling back into a destructive relationship with Paul.



So she's determined to keep the ex-power couple away from each other.



But, Terese may have other ideas...

Paul decides to keep his distance from ex-wife Terese on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 9 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Jane's family has been thrown into turmoil by the return of her ex-husband, Vic.



Especially since he previously neglected to tell them that his cancer was in remission and that he wasn't dying after all!



Vic is offering to give both of his grown children $100,000 each!



But Jane is annoyed that he is using money to try and buy their forgiveness.



Will either Nicolette or brother Byron (Xavier Molyneux) accept the money?



Remember what happened the last time they welcomed Vic back...

Will Byron accept $100,000 from his dad Vic on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 10 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) has been left with PTSD after her near-death experience in the Outback.



And then the armed siege at The Waterhole.



Felix Rodwell (James Beaufort) attempts to help Holly while they are working together at the Tram.



But for some reason, Holly rudely rejects Felix and warns him to stay out of her business!



Will Holly's dad Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and stepmum Susan start to suspect something serious is going on with her mental health?

Holly rejects Felix's offer of help on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

