Neighbours spoilers: WHO does JJ visit in prison?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for everything that happens on Neighbours between May 13 to 16...
Airs Monday 13 May 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne) has come out of retirement to accept a job working as Operations Manager at Eirini Rising on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, Susan wasn't expecting her friend and co-worker, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), to be such a bossy boots and MICROMANAGE her every move!
Susan draws-up a working chart, feeling that if everything is spelled out, there be no misunderstandings moving forward.
Unfortunately for Susan, it's not long before Terese finds fault with her "helpful" working chart and wants to make some changes!
Airs Tuesday 14 May 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) is still desperate to see his biological dad, Felix Rodwell (James Beaufort).
Especially since the teenager has now discovered it was his own parents who warned Felix to drop all contact with JJ.
JJ convinces Felix's policeman brother Andrew (Lloyd Will) to let him visit Felix in prison.
JJ hopes that once he is face-to-face again with his dad, they can start to build the relationship they have missed out on all these years.
BUT will JJ get the warm welcome he is hoping for from Felix?
Airs Wednesday 15 May 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Jane Harris (Annie Jones) has been thrown by the unexpected arrival of her ex-husband, Victor Stone (Craig Hall, from Aussie period drama series, A Place To Call Home).
Victor appears to want to make up for the past and spend some time with Jane and their two grown children, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux).
However, Byron's girlfriend, Sadie Rowdwell (Emerald Chan), accidentally makes an alarming discovery while reading something on Victor's computer...
WHAT is the secret that Victor is so desperate to hide from his family?
Airs Thursday 16 May 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Based on the past, Jane is expecting the worst where Victor is concerned.
She's convinced he is going to ask for a loan!
Nicolette tries to defend her dad, believing he is sincere in wanting to reassess his life.
However, when Byron witnesses a strange and uncomfortable exchange between Victor and Sadie, his feelings of dislike towards his dad increase.
Will Sadie keep Byron in the dark and continue to keep quiet about Victor's secret?
A post shared by Neighbours (@neighbours)
A photo posted by on
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.