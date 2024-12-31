Neighbours spoilers: Who was the target of the hit and run?

Neighbours returns after a Christmas break with Max afraid he was the intended target of the hit-and-run crime on Power Road...

Airs Monday 6 January 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Neighbours returns after THAT Christmas cliffhanger!



Max Ramsay (played by Ben Jackson) and Sebastian Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton) are both taken to hospital after the attempted hit-and-run on Power Road.



Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) is grateful to Max for saving the life of his girlfriend, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan).



But privately, Max is worried that he may have been the intended target of the crime...



Meanwhile, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) feels guilty about friend Sebastian's injuries after her previous ultimatum.



How will Krista's fiance, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), feel when Krista vows to help Sebastian through his recovery?

Leo and Krista are shocked to discover Sebastian has been taken to hospital on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

2024 Season Cliffhanger | Neighbours - YouTube Watch On

Airs Tuesday 7 January 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) has finally plucked-up the courage to ask Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire) out on a date.



The two men head into the city, where Yasmine Shields (Chrishell Stause) has asked Aaron to urgently pick-up some equipment for the upcoming Lights Up event.



But things don't exactly go to plan when Aaron keeps talking about his late husband, David Tanaka.



Will Aaron scare off Rhett before their romance even has a chance to get going?

Aaron and Rhett head off on their first official date on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 8 January 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Leo forces himself to support Krista when she invites Sebastian to recover at her apartment instead of going to rehab.



But it looks like Leo is right to still have concerns about Sebastian's intentions...



Once they are alone together, Sebastian's past crush on Krista is reignited when they start reminiscing about their past together in Sydney,



It's not long before Krista cancels her lunch plans with fiance Leo to remain by Sebastian's side.

But could it be that sneaky Sebastian is once again manipulating the situation?

Three's a crowd for Leo, Krista and Sebastian on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Sebastian's past romantic feelings for Krista resurface on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 9 January 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is still freaked out after receiving a Christmas gift from her DEAD ex-lover, Heath Royce.



Luckily, Holly's "friend" and boss, Yaz, has been on hand to support her after her festive fright.



But if only Holly knew the truth...



Determined to bring Holly to justice over her brother Heath's death in the Outback, vengeful Yas decides to play more twisted mind games with Holly...



She sneaks into the Kennedy house where she secretly hides audio-visual equipment to spy on unsuspecting Holly...



In the middle of the night, Holly is terrified when she wakes-up to hear a ghostly voice from her past...

Yas ups her revenge plans against Holly on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Holly spirals again when Yas plays more twisted mind games with her on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

