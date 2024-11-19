Neighbours spoilers: Will Jane and Shane get together?

Things unexpectedly heat-up between Jane and Shane when the long-time friends get nostalgic about their romantic past on Neighbours...

Back in the late 80s, there was a love triangle between Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones), her future fiance Mike Young and their friend, Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien), on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Long-time friends Jane and Shane catch-up for a drink or two, while he is visiting Erinsborough from Queensland with his son, Max (Ben Jackson).



But when the friends get nostalgic about their past and their previous romantic connection, will they find themselves getting a bit too close for comfort?

Leo disapproves of Krista's visiting friend Sebastian on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) is not happy about his girlfriend, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis), helping out her party boy friend, Sebastian Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton).



Leo does not trust Sebastian at all, especially after he tried to skip out from paying his bill at Leo's winery.



So when Leo discovers Seb was threatened by a loan shark who he owes money to, Leo takes matters into his own hands.



Leo THREATENS Sebastian to leave Erinsborough... or else!

Sebastian is threatened by loan shark Joe on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

It's not been long since Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) left Erinsborough for a fresh start in the city of Colac.



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, he unexpectedly returns to Ramsay Street!



He is hot on the heels of his teenage daughter Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), who has once again sneaked back to visit her boyfriend, JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant).



Toadie's ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), is not exactly thrilled to see him again.



However, it seems Toadie has a BIG favour to ask Terese.



WHAT is it?

Terese is surprised to see ex-husband Toadie is back in Erinsborough on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause makes her first appearance as glamorous newcomer, Yaz Shields.



Yaz is a creative entrepreneur from the US who wants to stage an event, 'Erinsborough Lights Up', through her bespoke lighting company.



Yaz sets about impressing the locals.



But little do they know, she has a SECRET connection to the now DEAD baddie businessman, Heath Royce...

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause begins a guest role as Yaz Shields on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

