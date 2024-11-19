Neighbours spoilers: Will Jane and Shane get together?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between November 25 to 28...
Airs Monday 25 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Back in the late 80s, there was a love triangle between Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones), her future fiance Mike Young and their friend, Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien), on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
Long-time friends Jane and Shane catch-up for a drink or two, while he is visiting Erinsborough from Queensland with his son, Max (Ben Jackson).
But when the friends get nostalgic about their past and their previous romantic connection, will they find themselves getting a bit too close for comfort?
Airs Tuesday 26 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) is not happy about his girlfriend, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis), helping out her party boy friend, Sebastian Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton).
Leo does not trust Sebastian at all, especially after he tried to skip out from paying his bill at Leo's winery.
So when Leo discovers Seb was threatened by a loan shark who he owes money to, Leo takes matters into his own hands.
Leo THREATENS Sebastian to leave Erinsborough... or else!
Airs Wednesday 27 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
It's not been long since Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) left Erinsborough for a fresh start in the city of Colac.
But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, he unexpectedly returns to Ramsay Street!
He is hot on the heels of his teenage daughter Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), who has once again sneaked back to visit her boyfriend, JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant).
Toadie's ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), is not exactly thrilled to see him again.
However, it seems Toadie has a BIG favour to ask Terese.
WHAT is it?
Airs Thursday 28 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause makes her first appearance as glamorous newcomer, Yaz Shields.
Yaz is a creative entrepreneur from the US who wants to stage an event, 'Erinsborough Lights Up', through her bespoke lighting company.
Yaz sets about impressing the locals.
But little do they know, she has a SECRET connection to the now DEAD baddie businessman, Heath Royce...
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.