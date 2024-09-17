Neighbours spoilers: Toadie LEAVES Ramsay Street!

It's the end of an era as legal eagle Toadie Rebecchi EXITS Ramsay Street after almost 30 years on Neighbours!

Airs Monday 23 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Holly Hoyland (played by Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is still enjoying spending the SECRET stash of stolen cash that once belonged to criminal businessman, Heath Royce, on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



But soon after spending the last of the money on a flashy new car, Holly is in for a SHOCK!



She receives a MYSTERY text message demanding all the money back!



WHO knows about Holly's guilty secret?

WHO sends Holly a threatening text message on Neighbours?

Airs Tuesday 24 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) has reached a BIG decision to leave Erinsborough with his kids, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson).



Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and his wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) are sad, since Toadie has always been like a son to them.



But before he leaves, Toadie wants to make sure that he is in a good place with his ex-wife, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), and now estranged wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



Melanie is sure to be supportive of Toadie's plans for the future.



But making amends with Terese may not be so easy...

Susan and Karl will be sad to see Toadie go on Neighbours.

Airs Wednesday 25 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



It's the end-of-an-era as Toadie and his kids pack their bags ready to leave Ramsay Street!



Karl and Susan are throwing a special farewell party at the Kennedy house and everyone is invited.



However, Toadie's estranged wife, Terese, has vowed that she never wants to see him again!



But will SOMEONE manage to convince bitter Terese to make peace with Toadie before it's too late?

Harold and Toadie share an emotional goodbye on Neighbours.

Melanie farewells her former stepkids Nell and Hugo on Neighbours.

Airs Thursday 26 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Lives are on the line during an armed siege at The Waterhole!



Justin Ashton (Richard Sutherland), dodgy associate of Tess Carmichael and Heath Royce, wants dead Heath's stolen stash of cash from Holly!



Holly's hotel boss, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), and her stepmum Susan are shocked to discover she's to blame for the scary situation.



Andrew is soon on the scene with a Critical Incident Response Team and orders desperate Justin to let the hostages go.



But suddenly a gun shot is heard from inside the pub!



WHO gets shot?

Aaron, Holly, Susan and Paul are held hostage on Neighbours...

The Ramsay Street residents fear the worst when a gun shot is heard on Neighbours...

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee