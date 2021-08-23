'Neighbours' spoilers: WHY is Paul Robinson in Canberra?

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) is off on a SECRET mission on today's episode of Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After a tip-off from his private investigator John Wong (Harry Tseng), Paul decides to fly to Canberra in search of runaway Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).



Paul is determined to find pregnant Nicolette and make sure she honours her co-parenting agreement with Paul's son David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson).



Not wanting to get anyone's hopes up, Paul only reveals his whereabouts to wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



In Canberra, Paul contacts Nicolette's former hospital co-worker Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman), who has been spotted on CCTV footage talking to Nicolette.



Audrey claims she has only seen Nicolette once and has no idea where she is staying.



But Audrey does offer Paul a possible lead that point him in the right direction.



As Paul starts his frantic search of Australia's captial city, will he track down David and Aaron's missing baby mama?

Paul confronts Audrey over Nicolette's whereabouts on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Back in Erinsborough, David and Aaron are unaware of Paul's secret mission.



But the stress of the situation is all getting too much for David.



David is exhausted and at breaking point.



The couple get into a massive argument over Nicolette's disappearance from Erinsborough.



David says something cruel and hurtful in the heat of the moment, leaving Aaron stunned...



Horrified by his actions, David turns to stepmum Terese for support.

Aaron is left reeling after a hurful confrontation with David on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

David breaks down in Terese's arms on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) still feels terrible about the part she played in causing her heartbroken fiancee Nicolette to flee Erinsborough.



However, she is grateful that her brother Aaron is speaking to her again.



Chloe and Aaron meet again in secret, knowing David would not be happy about the situation since he still blames Chloe and his brother Leo (Tim Kano) for causing the BIG family fallout.



Unfortunately, just as Aaron and Chloe are hugging it out on Ramsay Street, David happens to see them together...



Uh-oh, David discovers that Aaron and Chloe have made amends on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.