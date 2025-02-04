Neighbours spoilers: Will Aaron survive?

Aaron's life is on the line during a SHOCK turn of events on Neighbours...

Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) has a spring in her step after hooking-up with younger lover, Clint Hendry (Jason Wilder), on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)



Jane's nearest and dearest are certainly puzzled by her sudden happy vibes!



Jane and cleaner Clint continue to cross paths both at Erinsborough High School and Eirini Rising.



But is their SECRET steamy affair soon to be exposed?



Eirini Rising manager Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) investigates, when she receives noise complaints from several residents of the retirement home, about mystery (and naughty?) noises coming from the vacant apartment...

Will Jane and Clint manage to keep their sexy affair a secret on Neighbours?

Fallon Morrell (Kate Connick) is officially on board as a wedding planner for her half-sister, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis).



Fallon uses her new job as an opportunity to get closer to Krista's fiance, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).



Fallon remains conflicted about reconnecting with Krista, after discovering she was dumped by her own ex-boyfriend, Sebastian Metcalfe, because he was secretly in love with Krista!



Fallon soon discovers that Leo doesn't know about the kiss between Krista and Sebastian.



Plus, the fact that Krista is still holding onto one of Sebastian's hoodies despite the fact she sent him packing back to Sydney.



Is Fallon about to stir-up some BIG trouble for the engaged couple?

Fallon gets closer to Leo while working out at the winery on Neighbours...

Fallon secretly blames her sister Krista over what happened with Sebastian on Neighbours...

Something is brewing between Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson).



During a charged moment on a night out, Holly decides to seize the moment and moves in to kiss Max!



However, she's left humiliated when garage mechanic Max REJECTS her advances!



Is this potential Ramsay Street romance over before it has even begun?

Holly tries to kiss Max on Neighbours!

There's DANGER in store for Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson)...



During a night out, Aaron unknowingly drinks some whisky spiked with drugs.



In a drunken daze, Aaron decides to take a dip in the backyard pool at Number 32.



But he slips unconscious and starts to drown underwater!



Trevor the dog sounds the alarm and copper Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) is soon on the scene.



But is it already too late to save Aaron?

Is there a watery fate in store for Aaron on Neighbours?

