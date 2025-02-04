Neighbours spoilers: Will Aaron survive?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between February 10 to 13...
Airs Monday 10 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) has a spring in her step after hooking-up with younger lover, Clint Hendry (Jason Wilder), on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)
Jane's nearest and dearest are certainly puzzled by her sudden happy vibes!
Jane and cleaner Clint continue to cross paths both at Erinsborough High School and Eirini Rising.
But is their SECRET steamy affair soon to be exposed?
Eirini Rising manager Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) investigates, when she receives noise complaints from several residents of the retirement home, about mystery (and naughty?) noises coming from the vacant apartment...
Airs Tuesday 11 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Fallon Morrell (Kate Connick) is officially on board as a wedding planner for her half-sister, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis).
Fallon uses her new job as an opportunity to get closer to Krista's fiance, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).
Fallon remains conflicted about reconnecting with Krista, after discovering she was dumped by her own ex-boyfriend, Sebastian Metcalfe, because he was secretly in love with Krista!
Fallon soon discovers that Leo doesn't know about the kiss between Krista and Sebastian.
Plus, the fact that Krista is still holding onto one of Sebastian's hoodies despite the fact she sent him packing back to Sydney.
Is Fallon about to stir-up some BIG trouble for the engaged couple?
Airs Wednesday 12 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Something is brewing between Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson).
During a charged moment on a night out, Holly decides to seize the moment and moves in to kiss Max!
However, she's left humiliated when garage mechanic Max REJECTS her advances!
Is this potential Ramsay Street romance over before it has even begun?
Airs Thursday 13 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
There's DANGER in store for Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson)...
During a night out, Aaron unknowingly drinks some whisky spiked with drugs.
In a drunken daze, Aaron decides to take a dip in the backyard pool at Number 32.
But he slips unconscious and starts to drown underwater!
Trevor the dog sounds the alarm and copper Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) is soon on the scene.
But is it already too late to save Aaron?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
