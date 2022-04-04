Neighbours spoilers: Will Harlow Robinson reconnect with Ned?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Monday 11 April 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) has returned home to Erinsborough after her trip to London on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Unfortunately, the super-awkward situation between her and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) hasn't changed.
The chemistry sizzled between Harlow and Ned while they were lost in the bush at River Bend.
The friends shared a passionate kiss.
However, it all soon fizzled out for Harlow when mixed-up Ned went back to his girlfriend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).
To make matters worse, unsuspecting Amy is being super-friendly to Harlow.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Amy invites Harlow to the beach with her and Ned.
Ned is desperate to clear the air with Harlow after what happened at River Bend.
But will Amy start to get suspicious as Ned and Harlow attempt to get a moment alone together to discuss their secret?
Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) demands to know what is going on, after finding the mystery blackmail note in his husband, David Tanaka's (Takaya Honda) bag.
David has been acting very strangely lately and Aaron wants to know WHY?
Aaron reels when David comes clean and admits what happened to Gareth Bateman out at River Bend...
Aaron is shocked by the actions of both doctor David and nurse, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts).
Aaron heads over to Number 24 to confront Freya and demand further answers!
David is left afraid that Aaron will never see him the same way again...
Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is keen to get back on track with her short-lived lover, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson).
When she hears that Kiri is coming to a street beach trip, Nicolette invites herself along.
Nicolette still wants the chance to prove to Kiri that she's not all bad after what Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) told her about Nicolette's past.
Kiri seems to soften towards Nicolette and the ladies agree they can be friends.
But is Nicolette still hoping to be more than just good friends with Kiri?
And is Nicolette now facing competition for Kiri's attention from her own ex-girlfriend, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly)?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.