Neighbours spoilers: Will Harlow Robinson reconnect with Ned?

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) has returned home to Erinsborough after her trip to London on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Unfortunately, the super-awkward situation between her and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) hasn't changed.



The chemistry sizzled between Harlow and Ned while they were lost in the bush at River Bend.



The friends shared a passionate kiss.



However, it all soon fizzled out for Harlow when mixed-up Ned went back to his girlfriend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).



To make matters worse, unsuspecting Amy is being super-friendly to Harlow.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Amy invites Harlow to the beach with her and Ned.



Ned is desperate to clear the air with Harlow after what happened at River Bend.



But will Amy start to get suspicious as Ned and Harlow attempt to get a moment alone together to discuss their secret?

Freya is in for an unwelcome surprise when Aaron comes calling on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) demands to know what is going on, after finding the mystery blackmail note in his husband, David Tanaka's (Takaya Honda) bag.



David has been acting very strangely lately and Aaron wants to know WHY?



Aaron reels when David comes clean and admits what happened to Gareth Bateman out at River Bend...



Aaron is shocked by the actions of both doctor David and nurse, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts).



Aaron heads over to Number 24 to confront Freya and demand further answers!



David is left afraid that Aaron will never see him the same way again...

Have Chloe and Nicolette both got eyes for Kiri on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is keen to get back on track with her short-lived lover, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson).



When she hears that Kiri is coming to a street beach trip, Nicolette invites herself along.



Nicolette still wants the chance to prove to Kiri that she's not all bad after what Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) told her about Nicolette's past.



Kiri seems to soften towards Nicolette and the ladies agree they can be friends.



But is Nicolette still hoping to be more than just good friends with Kiri?



And is Nicolette now facing competition for Kiri's attention from her own ex-girlfriend, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly)?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5