Neighbours spoilers: Will Terese Willis find out the truth?

Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) is still in the dark over the true identity of Lassiters employee Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



If Terese knew that Jesse is really the son of disgraced hotel boss Julie Quill, it would be sure to bring back painful memories of the explosion at Lassiters which killed Terese's son, Josh.



Meanwhile, Terese's husband Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has been using his granddaughter Harlow's (Jemma Donovan) fake relationship with "boyfriend" Jesse to his advantage.



The businessman wants Harlow to feed Jesse with fake information which he'll report back to the Quill Group.



Paul has a new plan to get the Quill Group to invest in a dodgy piece of land which could ruin their business reputation and finances!



But Paul and Harlow are unaware that Terese has her own suspicions about Jesse.



So she sets out on a mission of her own to keep tabs on Jesse.



WHAT will Terese discover?

Terese demands to know what's going on after hotel employee Jesse got into a scuffle with his now ex-boyfriend Curtis on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Is Terese about to discover what Paul and Harlow have been plotting on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is taken aback by the news that Amy Greenwod (Jacinta Stapleton) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) hooked-up.



Ned feels a bit betrayed.



Especially after he quit his job at The Flamingo Bar so that he and manager Amy wouldn't be crossing any lines.



But it is what it is.



When Ned and Levi exchange notes they both realise they've been pursuing Amy at the same time.



So what now?



Will Ned back-off gracefully to allow Levi and Amy to do their thing?

Three's a crowd for Ned, Amy and Levi on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.