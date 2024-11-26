Neighbours spoilers: Will Toadie let Nell stay in Erinsborough?

Will Toadie agree to let daughter Nell remain on Ramsay Street with stepmum Terese on Neighbours?

Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Moloney) is back in Erinsborough on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Because of his dad Big Kev's diagnosis with cancer, Toadie offers his teenage daughter Nell the chance to stay in Erinsborough with ex-stepmum, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



After the death of her mum Sonya, Nell shouldn't have to watch another family member go through terminal-illness...



However, when Toadie discovers the TRUTH about his ex-wife Terese's recent relapse with alcohol, will the legal eagle change his mind about letting Nell remain on Ramsay Street?

Nell is not happy when dad Toadie has a sudden change-of-heart about her future on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Yaz Shields (Chrishell Stause) catches the eye of Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson).



When visiting entrepeneur Yaz has a shoe malfunction during a visit to Harold's Cafe, Nicolette races to the rescue!



Unaware of the REAL reason that Yaz has come to Erinsborough, Nicolette decides to seize the moment and ask her out on a date.



But is Nicolette just setting herself up for HEARTBREAK?

Could this be the start of a new romance for Nicolette and visiting Yaz on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) certainly hasn't warmed-up to his new housemate, Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson).



Byron is convinced that garage mechanic Max has designs on his girlfriend, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan)...



Sadie plays down Byron's fears about Max's flirty behaviour.



He's just a fun and friendly guy, right?



But Sadie is thrown into a spin when she finds herself alone with Max again, and this time he confesses his TRUE feelings for her!



Uh-oh...

Is a love triangle between Byron, Sadie and Max taking shape at Number 32 on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Max Ramsay Moves In | Neighbours - YouTube Watch On

It's party time at Number 22 as Nell celebrates her 16th birthday with family and friends.



Everything seems to be perfect, and even ex-couple Toadie and Terese put on a united front in the moment.



Unfortunately, the happy birthday bubble bursts when Toadie gets an alarming phone call about the future of his late wife Sonya's charity...

Happy 16th birthday to Nell on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Toadie and Terese unite with Nell and Hugo for a special celebration on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

