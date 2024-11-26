Neighbours spoilers: Will Toadie let Nell stay in Erinsborough?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between December 2 to 5...
Airs Monday 2 December 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Moloney) is back in Erinsborough on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
Because of his dad Big Kev's diagnosis with cancer, Toadie offers his teenage daughter Nell the chance to stay in Erinsborough with ex-stepmum, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).
After the death of her mum Sonya, Nell shouldn't have to watch another family member go through terminal-illness...
However, when Toadie discovers the TRUTH about his ex-wife Terese's recent relapse with alcohol, will the legal eagle change his mind about letting Nell remain on Ramsay Street?
Airs Tuesday 3 December 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Yaz Shields (Chrishell Stause) catches the eye of Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson).
When visiting entrepeneur Yaz has a shoe malfunction during a visit to Harold's Cafe, Nicolette races to the rescue!
Unaware of the REAL reason that Yaz has come to Erinsborough, Nicolette decides to seize the moment and ask her out on a date.
But is Nicolette just setting herself up for HEARTBREAK?
Airs Wednesday 4 December 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) certainly hasn't warmed-up to his new housemate, Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson).
Byron is convinced that garage mechanic Max has designs on his girlfriend, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan)...
Sadie plays down Byron's fears about Max's flirty behaviour.
He's just a fun and friendly guy, right?
But Sadie is thrown into a spin when she finds herself alone with Max again, and this time he confesses his TRUE feelings for her!
Uh-oh...
Airs Thursday 5 December 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
It's party time at Number 22 as Nell celebrates her 16th birthday with family and friends.
Everything seems to be perfect, and even ex-couple Toadie and Terese put on a united front in the moment.
Unfortunately, the happy birthday bubble bursts when Toadie gets an alarming phone call about the future of his late wife Sonya's charity...
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.