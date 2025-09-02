Helen Baxendale to star in huge new ITV1 serial killer thriller based on bestseller
The Gold's Emun Elliott also stars
Helen Baxendale is to star in The Dark, a major new ITV1 drama based on GR Halliday’s hit debut novel, "From the Shadows".
The Cold Feet actor will be joined by The Gold's Emun Elliott as parents Bethany and Barclay Adams, whose son has gone missing.
Their lives are further tipped upside down when Detective Monica (Laura Donnelly) arrives at their door again with a case linked to their son.
The makers tease: "When the body of a young man is found eerily staged in the idyllic Scottish wilderness, detective Monica Kennedy fears this is just the beginning of a terrifying campaign that will strike the heart of a rural community.
"As paranoia rises, suspicions and secrets are forced into the light, and the locals start to realise that there is a serial killer hidden amongst them.
"With her experience of dealing with the darkest of humanity, Monica Kennedy quickly becomes entangled in a heightened game of cat and mouse with a cunning killer. Only she can stop this monster before he claims any more victims. But when her own history creeps up on her, she begins to lose trust in her own judgement. Will it be her own actions that are the biggest risk to herself and her family?”
Mark Rowley (Trigger Point, Karen Pirie) plays Detective Connor Crawford. The Dark is being filmed in and around Glasgow.
Also starring are Rona Morrison (Our Ladies, Macbeth), Cal MacAninch (Trigger Point, Downton Abbey), Stella Gonet (The Salisbury Poisonings, Breeders), Phil McKee (The Rig, Professor T) Tunji Kasim (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Nancy Drew) and Catherine McCormack (Lockerbie: a Search for Truth, 28 Weeks Later).
The Dark is likely to air on ITV1 in 2026. See our best ITV dramas guide for more series to enjoy.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
