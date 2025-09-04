TV tonight: our highlights for Friday, September 5, including a new series of Gogglebox
There is also a new comedy called The Paper to enjoy.
Here's our TV tonight picks for Friday, September 5 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
Gogglebox, Channel 4, 9 pm
Our favourite couch potatoes are back to give us their opinion on the latest TV and, we hope, an update on everything else. Has Lee used any more of Jenny’s face cream as a dip? Has Daniella been drinking out of a plant pot again? We don’t yet know what they’ll be watching, but we’ll hazard a guess that it could include Parenthood, Dating Naked or The Great British Bake Off 2025.
The Paper, Sky Max and Sky Showcase, 9 pm
This sequel to the US version of The Office follows the fortunes of the once mighty Ohio newspaper the Toledo Truth Teller, now a shadow of its former self. Under the temporary stewardship of the website’s managing editor, clickbait queen Esmeralda Grand (Sabrina Impacciatore), the print edition has languished, its pages filled with irrelevant celebrity stories bought in from agencies. Newly installed editor-in-chief Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) has a bold, idealistic vision to restore the paper to its glory days – but with no money to make it happen, can he turn his beleaguered admin staff into scoop-hungry reporters?
Here We Go, BBC1, 9 pm
The Jessops are on their way to baby Atlas’ baptism, but godfather Paul (Jim Howick) has got a dodgy tummy and, according to Sue (Alison Steadman), ‘has that poorly dog smell’. Amy (Freya Parks), meanwhile, is preparing to play at the Bedford Battle of the Bands and is hopefully putting her crisis behind her, but her bandmate is worried that having septuagenarian Sue as their devoted No 1 fan sends the wrong message. It all works out in the end, but there are some highly embarrassing moments along the way… This has been another great series and the Jessops are turning into one of our favourite sitcom families.
Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Channel 4, 8 pm
Following Tuesday’s first episode of The Great British Bake Off 2025 series, Jo Brand and Tom Allen are back with the highly entertaining sister show. Hassan joins them - the first baker to leave the series - and Jonathan Ross is on the panel.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.