TV tonight: our highlights for Friday, September 5, including a new series of Gogglebox

Here's our TV tonight picks for Friday, September 5 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Gogglebox, Channel 4, 9 pm

(Image credit: Nick Eagle / Channel 4)

Our favourite couch potatoes are back to give us their opinion on the latest TV and, we hope, an update on everything else. Has Lee used any more of Jenny’s face cream as a dip? Has Daniella been drinking out of a plant pot again? We don’t yet know what they’ll be watching, but we’ll hazard a guess that it could include Parenthood, Dating Naked or The Great British Bake Off 2025.

The Paper, Sky Max and Sky Showcase, 9 pm

(Image credit: Aaron Epstein/Peacock)

This sequel to the US version of The Office follows the fortunes of the once mighty Ohio newspaper the Toledo Truth Teller, now a shadow of its former self. Under the temporary stewardship of the website’s managing editor, clickbait queen Esmeralda Grand (Sabrina Impacciatore), the print edition has languished, its pages filled with irrelevant celebrity stories bought in from agencies. Newly installed editor-in-chief Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) has a bold, idealistic vision to restore the paper to its glory days – but with no money to make it happen, can he turn his beleaguered admin staff into scoop-hungry reporters?

Here We Go, BBC1, 9 pm

(Image credit: BBC/BBC Studios/Kevin Baker)

The Jessops are on their way to baby Atlas’ baptism, but godfather Paul (Jim Howick) has got a dodgy tummy and, according to Sue (Alison Steadman), ‘has that poorly dog smell’. Amy (Freya Parks), meanwhile, is preparing to play at the Bedford Battle of the Bands and is hopefully putting her crisis behind her, but her bandmate is worried that having septuagenarian Sue as their devoted No 1 fan sends the wrong message. It all works out in the end, but there are some highly embarrassing moments along the way… This has been another great series and the Jessops are turning into one of our favourite sitcom families.

Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Channel 4, 8 pm

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Following Tuesday’s first episode of The Great British Bake Off 2025 series, Jo Brand and Tom Allen are back with the highly entertaining sister show. Hassan joins them - the first baker to leave the series - and Jonathan Ross is on the panel.