A Million Miles Away: release date, trailer, cast and plot of the inspirational true story

Every now and then, we love to watch a movie that both tugs at the heartstrings and inspires, and that’s what A Million Miles Away is slated to do. It helps to round out the 2023 movie premieres for the fall, and has already garnered its fair share of high remarks.

The film follows the true story of José Hernández as he rises from humble beginnings to become a NASA flight engineer. With the help of his loving family who migrated from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to San Joaquin Valley, California, Hernández saw his space dreams come true in spite of the obstacles he faced.

A Million Miles Away premiered in US theaters for a limited time on Friday, September 8. The movie premieres on Prime Video on Friday, September 15 in the US and the UK.

For those hoping to watch the film on Prime Video, you’ll need a subscription to the service. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you already have access to Prime Video. If you don’t yet have a subscription, Amazon Prime offers a couple of different options for would-be subscribers.

A Million Miles Away trailer

A Million Miles Away plot

Here is the official synopsis of A Million Miles Away:

"Inspired by the real-life story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández, A Million Miles Away follows him and his devoted family of proud migrant farm workers on a decades-long journey, from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to the fields of the San Joaquin Valley, to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station. With the unwavering support of his hard-working parents, relatives and teachers, José’s unrelenting drive and determination culminates in the opportunity to achieve his seemingly impossible goal.

"Acclaimed writer and director Alejandra Márquez Abella has created a dazzling tribute to the loyalty and tenacity of the entire Hernández family, as well as anyone who dares to dream.

"Based on the book Reaching for the Stars: The Inspiring Story of a Migrant Farmworker Turned Astronaut by José Hernández."

The script for the film was penned by Bettina Gilois, Hernán Jiménez and Alejandra Márquez Abella.

A Million Miles Away cast

Bobby Soto and Michael Pena, A Million Miles Away (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Taking on the role of José Hernández is Michael Peña. Peña is a widely celebrated actor with 96 acting credits attached to his name as of publication according to IMDb. He’s previously been spotted in American Hustle, Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Narcos: Mexico and more recently, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

Joining Peña in A Milion Miles Away are Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel), Bobby Soto (Flamin’ Hot), Sarayu Blue (History of the World: Part II), Veronica Falcón (Perry Mason), Julio César Cedillo (Narcos: Mexico), Garret Dillahunt (Gray Matter) and Eric Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker).

A Million Miles Away reviews

As of September 14, A Million Miles Away had a Rotten Tomatoes score of 87% with the audience scoring it a perfect 100%. Here are just a few reviews of the movie.



Concepción de León of The New York Times said of the film: "It’s hard not to be moved by the enormity of the challenge he undertook and conquered. "

Mark Kennedy of the Associate Press stated: "Biopics with outsized heroes can lay it on thick, but A Million Miles manages to keep its hero’s feet firmly on earth before his space shot, largely thanks to star Michael Peña as Hernández and Rosa Salazar as his wife."

A Million Miles director

Alejandra Márquez Abella pulled double duties for the film as she helped to write it and served as the director. She’s previously directed Northern Skies Over Empty Space and episodes of Narcos: Mexico, just to name a few projects.