A Very Backstreet Holiday: ABC release date and everything we know about the holiday special

The Backstreet Boys were one of the definitive boy-band of the 1990s, selling over 100 million records worldwide thanks to their hit songs "Quit Playing Games," "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," "Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely," "Larger Than Life" and "I Want It That Way." But this year they released their first-ever Christmas album, aptly entitled A Very Backstreet Christmas.

Well, The Backstreet Boys have a little bit more up their sleeves, as they are taking part in their very own TV special entitled A Very Backstreet Holiday.

What can we expect from this event? When is it airing? You can find the answers to all your pressing questions regarding A Very Backstreet Holiday below.

A Very Backstreet Holiday airs on Wednesday, December 14, on ABC. The hour-long starts at 8 pm ET/PT.

A Very Backstreet Holiday can be streamed on Disney Plus starting Thursday, December 15.

It's just one of the Christmas TV highlights that US audiences are going to have this holiday season.

What is A Very Backstreet Holiday?

Unsurprisingly, A Very Backstreet Holiday features the band singing songs from their brand-new holiday album.

The tracks they can choose from include the many classics, including "White Christmas," "The Christmas Song," "Winter Wonderland," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Last Christmas," "Silent Night," "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "Feliz Navidad" and "It's Christmas Time Again."

There's also "Together" and "Happy Days," two original songs from the band. The group also is set to sing some of their aforementioned classic hits, while some special surprises have also been teased for the show.

Who's starring in A Very Backstreet Holiday?

A Very Backstreet Holiday stars each of the members of the Backstreet Boys. These are Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter.

There's also the expectation that A Very Backstreet Holiday will include some special guests and performances, too, but there's no news on who could appear at this time.

Is there a trailer for A Very Backstreet Holiday?

While there's no trailer for A Very Backstreet Holiday yet, the group have released various clips on their YouTube account of them recording the album and even making Christmas sweaters. More will be released in the build-up to the show, too.

How to watch A Very Backstreet Holiday

A Very Backstreet Holiday airs on ABC. If you have a traditional pay-TV cable subscription you’ll be able to watch the show through your local ABC station. You’ll also be able to see it on FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. After it airs on TV, the special can be streamed on-demand on Disney Plus.