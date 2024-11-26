After The Flood season 2: cast, plot and everything we know

Dig out your dinghies, because we'll be heading back to Waterside for After The Flood season 2!

The first series of the ITV1 crime drama made some serious waves when it debuted in January 2024, with millions of viewers following PC Jo Marshall (Sophie Rundle) as she battled to solve a dark murder case. It's one of the best ITV dramas of recent times.

Following a flood in her hometown of Waterside, the pregnant police officer began investigating when a body was found in a local car park. But now she'll be facing a new case, as the series created by Mick Ford returns for a second six-part series.

“I'm thrilled to be returning to After the Flood for another series alongside the fantastic cast and team at Quay Street Productions," said Jo in an official statement. "I can’t wait to get started and see what mystery is next in store for Jo to solve now she is officially a detective.”

Here's everything we know about After The Flood season 2...

ITV has confirmed filming is due to begin in 2025 "in and around Greater Manchester and Derbyshire".

That means we might not see the new series on our screens until the year after and given the success the first season achieved when premiering in January, we wouldn't be surprised if the broadcaster had January 2026 penciled in as a prospective release date. However, we'll be sure to keep you updated.

In the US it is likely to head to BritBox, but we don't have a release date yet.

After The Flood season 2 plot (CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR SEASON 1)

An official synopsis from ITV says Jo will have a new case to investigate, although the threat of flooding still hangs over Waterside...

"The second series of After the Flood finds newly promoted detective Jo Marshall on the trail of a baffling murder investigation. As tensions simmer in Waterside amid the rising threat of moorland fires and the subsequent risk of further flooding, a body is discovered in bizarre circumstances.

"Jo's race to stop the killer will put her in opposition to dark, influential forces within the town, and ultimately take her on a much more personal investigation. One that will require her to operate in secret if she is to have any hope of rooting out the corruption that has blighted the town's police force — and her own family — for decades."

With Nicholas Gleaves set to return as the villainous Sergeant Phil Mackie, we're also hoping he might get some sort of comeuppance!

After The Flood cast

Sophie Rundle (Gentleman Jack, Peaky Blinders, The Bodyguard) will once again lead the cast as Jo Marshall, while Philip Glenister (Belgravia, Life on Mars) is back as Jack Radcliffe and Lorraine Ashbourne (Alma’s Not Normal, Sherwood, Bridgerton) will return as Jo’s mother, Molly.

Nicholas Gleaves (The Crown, The Rising, Bodyguard) returns as Sergeant Phil Mackie, and Matt Stokoe (The Hunt For Raoul Moat, The Bodyguard, Jamestown) plays Jo’s husband, Pat, once again.

There are sure to be some new stars joining the show for the second series, but we'll keep you updated on casting news as and when we get it...

After The Flood season 2 trailer

With filming yet to begin, there's no trailer for this one yet. However, the whole of After the Flood season 1 is available to watch on ITVX in the US and BritBox in the US.