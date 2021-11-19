'All or Nothing: Juventus' — everything we know about the new series

'All or Nothing: Juventus' is the latest sports documentary on Amazon Prime.

All or Nothing: Juventus is the latest in Amazon Prime Video's sport documentary series, having previously launching the likes of All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs and All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur and All or Nothing: Manchester City.

Each series gives viewers a close-up look at a sports team, and this time they'll be focusing on the iconic Italian football team Juventus, who are based in Turin, Italy. They have won 70 official titles on the national and international stage, making them the most successful Italian club.

Giorgio Ricci, Juventus’ Chief Revenue Office said: "We are extremely proud to be among the international partners of the All or Nothing franchise. “This represents another step forward in the constant evolution of our Club. The collaboration with Amazon Prime Video is a perfect fit between two successful brands with a global reach and a continuous desire to challenge, change and create in an innovative way.

"We look forward to showing the world what the Juventus brand really is and what really means, with the undisputed quality and unique touch of the All or Nothing series”.

So whether you're a supporter or you just want to learn more about them, here's everything we know about All or Nothing: Juventus.

All or Nothing: Juventus will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on 25 Nov, streaming in over 240 countries and territories.

A red carpet to remember for the première of ‘All or Nothing: Juventus’ ✨⚪⚫The docu-series will launch on 25 November, exclusively available on @PrimeVideoIT 📺📸 https://t.co/pVv0DVarH8#AONJuve pic.twitter.com/TL1K1YMDfMNovember 17, 2021 See more

What's the premise?

The official premise from Amazon Prime Video reads: "All or Nothing: Juventus will take viewers on a behind the scenes journey with the illustrious, iconic football club during a pivotal season and follow all of the key events, including the arrival of Andrea Pirlo as the club’s new Head Coach.

"The cameras will be inside the Allianz Stadium, their world-leading training facilities in Turin and, away from the pitch, the docu-series will focus on the unique aspects of the Club Bianconero [“white and black”] and of its identity; deeply-rooted in Italian culture and history, though always looking to the future.

"All or Nothing: Juventus will unpack the level of perseverance, the effort and the dedication needed to compete at the very highest level, granting fans close-up access to the players, the staff and the management."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a trailer has launched which gives us a taste of what to expect from the new All or Nothing documentary. It features snippets of interviews with players, clips from memorable matches, and more.