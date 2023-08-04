Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby 2023: release date, episode guide, filming locations and interviews

In Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby 2023 Robert Rinder and Monica Galetti embark on a globetrotting adventure, checking out opulent hotels around the world together.

Here's our complete guide to the new series…

The opening episode of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby 2023 airs on BBC Two on Sunday 6 August 2023 at 8 pm. It’s an eight-part series with new episodes showing weekly at the same time. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby 2023 presenters

Monica Galetti

Monica, 47, has been co-presenting Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby since its debut in 2017. After Giles Coren announced his departure, it was revealed that Rob Rinder would be joining her on the newest instalment of the inquisitive travelogue.

Monica, a top-class chef, is also known to TV audiences as a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals since 2009. Monica’s other TV credits include A Cook Abroad, Saturday Kitchen, Further Back in Time for Dinner and Walking With.

Monica has a tea-lightful time in Morocco. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Rob Rinder

Rob, 45, shot to fame with ITV’s Judge Rinder (2014 — 2022). Since then his TV career has taken him in many different directions. He was a welcome addition to the Strictly Come Dancing family when he competed on the show in 2016, he movingly traced his Jewish family’s history in Who Do You Think You Are?, and he’s currently a semi-regular presenter on Good Morning Britain.

Now the star's career takes another exciting departure when he becomes Monica's new traveling companion on the fifth series of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby.

Rob cut a dash in Strictly 2016. (Image credit: BBC)

With over 20 years experience as a criminal barrister under his wig, Rob is well-versed in not taking things at face value. This skill is set to stand the popular TV star in good stead as he joins Monica in discovering behind-the-scenes secrets of high-end holiday hotspots.

Made to order. Rob became a household name with Judge Rinder. (Image credit: ITV)

WTW’s verdict on the new pairing...

There's a moment in the opening episode of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby 2023, where Rob and Monica are under the stars in the gardens of the Kasbah Tamadot in Morocco watching an outdoor screening of Casablanca, when they come to the conclusion that “this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship”. We couldn’t agree more.

Filming locations

Filming for Amazing Hotels series five took place in eight very different destinations — Morocco, The Maldives, Norway, Sri Lanka, South Africa, two locations in Italy, and Scotland.

Rob Rinder says: “Expect everything from castles in Morocco to paradise islands. In some cases the hotels are like entire countries, in others they breathe life into local communities. Some you’d go to for a weekend like the Kasbah Tamadot in Morocco, or one night, like the Nusfjord Arctic Resort fishing village on the edge of the world.”

Monica Galetti says: "Yes, there’s a vast collection of different types of hotels. The Ceylon Tea Trails in Sri Lanka was a really enriching cultural experience. Kasbah Tamadot stands out for its sheer vision and being brave enough to create something of that size in the Atlas mountains. They helped educate and train up local people to support the hotel that now makes up its workforce. It’s really impressive.”

More detailed information on each filming location below.

Rob and Mon are on top of the world when they visit the Heaven and Hell spa at Hotel Hubertus in the Italian Alps. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby 2023 — season 5 episode guide

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby 2023 — episode 1 (Sunday 6 August 2023 at 8pm on BBC2)

Kasbah Tamadot, Morocco

Rob and Monica’s first stop in the 2023 eight-parter is Kasbah Tamadot in Morocco where they join the 140-strong local staff. Rob’s tasked with baking bread, hiking through the Atlas Mountains, and mucking out stables, while Monica goes shopping — twice! — and learns how to make the perfect Moroccan brew.

After learning about the history of the 102 year-old building the duo meet with owner Richard Branson, who reveals his personal connection to the idyllic retreat. This may seem a departure for Rob, but his curiosity, warm, easy manner, and fully on-board attitude make him a first-rate replacement for Giles Coren and a complimentary co-host for Monica.

Robert and Monica meet with Richard Branson in Morocco. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Monica in the kitchen with the Kasbah Tamadot staff. (Image credit: BBC Studios. )

Rob with hotel stablemaster Mohammed at the Kasbah Tamadot. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Episode 2 (Sunday 13 August at 8pm on BBC2)

Joali Maldives

Coming soon. See below for more on the hotels featured in this series.

Rob Rinder and Monica Galetti on Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby

Rob, how have you found joining the team? “It’s been the ultimate gift. I’m obsessed with detail, but when I check in to hotels, it’s more than meticulous attention to detail, it’s the stories of the people, which is why I love making documentaries. I’m mindful of the privilege of staying in these places and hope viewers feel they can disappear into these extraordinary spaces. It’s wonderful escapism. “It has to be the best job in the world, I keep pinching myself!”

Monica, how is Rob shaping up as your new travel companion? “Rob is so much fun to work with. He loves getting stuck in and involved, and he’s not afraid to try new things. It’s a very colourful season and I’m excited for people to see it.”

What do you think makes a hotel exceptional? Rob: “It’s all about dedicated people, breath-taking attention to detail and a unique thirst for every single guest to go away feeling like they’re not in a hotel, but in the home of a family member.” Monica: “First and foremost, it’s the team behind it all. It's really important that they offer a warm, professional service. It’s really easy to forget about all of the hard work that goes into creating that experience. Second, I would say the amenities and that what they have to offer is of a high standard. And, of course, the food is incredibly important for me!”

Did anything surprise you during your adventures? Monica: “I’m constantly surprised by the places we get to see and how they operate. I’m also really blown away by the architecture of the hotels themselves and the landscapes they are in. You can arrive and just be bowled over.” Rob: “What surprised me is how these hotels can forge part of a community. The Berber community in the Atlas Mountains, before the Kasbah Tamadot opened, were on the edge of economic catastrophe. Now, it’s an epicentre of community.”

What memories will you take away from making this series? Rob: “The sunrises and sunsets, and meeting a person in every hotel, who gets you to think about the world in a new way. I particularly loved Sri Lanka. I’ve been to some of these countries before but this time I have the gift of seeing communities working alongside each other. I was truly moved.” Monica: “I have two very special personal highlights. One was the incredible New Year celebration we had in Sri Lanka with the hotel staff. My second is the cherry festival in Puglia where local families in the area go out picking cherries. They had dancing, juggling, baking and all kinds of things. They even make bracelets from the cherry seeds. It’s a real celebration!”

Is there a trailer for Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby?

No trailer is available yet. Please check back for updates.

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby 2023 — the hotels

Kasbah Tamadot

In the spectacular Atlas Mountains, Berber cuisine and culture are on the menu when Rob and Monica visit Sir Richard Branson’s award-winning Moroccan resort. The business magnate reveals the influence his late mum, Eve Branson, had on the hotel, which employs a team made up entirely of local people.

The stunning exterior of the Kasbah Tamadot. (Image credit: BBC)

Joali Maldives

Set over the Indian Ocean’s turquoise waters, this tranquil sanctuary has an ice-cream parlour, spa and yoga pavilion, with guests assigned a personal butler — all while upholding a commitment to environmental sustainability.

Nusfjord Arctic Resort

Elegantly refurbished 200-year-old fishing cabins in the picturesque Norwegian village of Nusfjord make this gem a sight to behold, with Rob and Monica hoping to glimpse the elusive Northern Lights during their stay.

Ceylon Tea Trails

Rob and Monica step back in time when they visit these luxurious, repurposed colonial bungalows with period furnishings in Sri Lanka’s Ceylon tea region. Gold standard service and a wealth of activities, plus a focus on the region’s future makes for a tea-riffic stay.

Phinda Private Game Reserve

Mountain views, luxury lodges and once-in-a-lifetime wildlife experiences are all available at this resort in South Africa, where Rob and Monica learn how a five-star hotel can also be a force for animal conservation.

Borgo Egnazia

Constructed to look like a 200-year-old Puglian village, this vast resort in Southern Italy specialises in regional cuisine and promoting wellbeing, with two beaches, private pools, a golf course and a lavish spa.

Glenapp Castle

Closer to home, Rob and Monica visit this Scottish escape, set in 36 acres of gardens and woodlands, which specialises in tailormade services for guests to create a fairy tale experience. Tours, manicured gardens, fine dining, and even a sea safari are all on offer.

Hotel Hubertus

Nestled in the Italian Dolomites, Rob and Monica get their snow boots on in this family-run Alpine resort offering seasonal activities, spectacular views and the unique ‘Heaven & Hell’ spa that requires a head for heights!

Additional information on Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby is produced by BBC Studios Factual Entertainment’s recently launched Glasgow production base, led by Creative Director Adeline Ramage Rooney.

The series is commissioned by Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning. Factual Entertainment and Executive Producers are Adeline Ramage Rooney and Dunk Barnes, and the Commissioning Editor is Patrick McMahon.

Speaking ahead of filming of the 2023 series, Adeline Ramage Rooney said: “We are beyond thrilled that Rob is embarking on this brand new series of Amazing Hotels alongside Monica. As an outsider to the hospitality industry and mega fan of the finer things in life, Rob brings an authentic sense of wonder and a fresh new perspective to one of our most popular series. We can’t wait to share eight glorious new episodes with audiences soon.”