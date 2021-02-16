Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby — everything you need to know

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby sees food writer Giles Coren and chef Monica Galetti working alongside staff in some of the world's most beautiful hotels. The duo travel the world, getting to know those who work there, as well as the people who visit the hotels. Now in their third season, they're heading to the Yorkshire Dales to work at Swinton Estate, the ancestral home of Lord and Lady Masham.

Also in Series 3 Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby visits places like St Lucia, Schloss Elmau in Germany , Hacienda Vira Vira in Chile, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz in Switzerland, and more.

Here's what you need to know about the series...

When is 'Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby' on TV?

The next episode of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby airs on Thursday 18th February at 9pm on BBC2. There's plenty for you to catch up on via BBC iPlayer too, as there's 18 episodes currently available on demand.

Giles Coren and Monica Galetti visit St Lucia in Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby. (Image credit: BBC)

Where was the first place they visited in 'Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby'?

Season 1 of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby saw Giles Coren and Monica Galetti visiting Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The hotel is quite impressive too, with 2,500 rooms, 60 restaurants, a casino and shopping mall, and a 150m infinity pool. So it's quite the luxurious destination.

They didn't have easy jobs either, as they took on roles acting as attendants at the world's largest infinity pool, working as a butler under a former special forces officer, and joining a catering team that provides a number of cuisines for the hotel's 60 restaurants.

Is there a trailer for 'Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby'?

Yes, there's a trailer for the first episode which gives viewers a glimpse into the luxurious yet hectic hotel Marina Bay Sands.