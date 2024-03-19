Andi Oliver’s Fantastic Feasts: release date, interview and everything we know

Andi Oliver’s Fantastic Feasts is a joyful celebration of our wonderful communities, packed with delicious recipes and event-planning tips.

The eight-part BBC2 series follows the Great British Menu host as she takes her infectious enthusiasm around the country, organising glorious get-togethers to celebrate eight very different communities.

Along the way, the permanently positive host travels to Cornwall, Bristol, Bridlington, Burnley, Stoke-on-Trent, Folkestone, the Welsh Valleys and West London, where she meets incredible people doing incredible things for their local areas, and celebrates their hard work with some unforgettable parties!

"I feel so passionately about this show," says Andi. "I just kept getting really overwhelmed with emotion because making it reminded me that there’s a humanity, a connection and a community. It’s a celebration of us!"

So here’s everything you need to know about Andi Oliver’s Fantastic Feasts on BBC2…

Andi Oliver’s Fantastic Feasts is an eight-part series that will start on BBC2 on Wednesday, March 27 2024 at 8pm with episodes running weekly at the same time, and also on BBCiPlayer.

What happens in Andi Oliver’s Fantastic Feasts?

Each episode sees Andi in a different part of the country as she tracks down talented local chefs, dreams up incredible menus, finds unique venues and even recruits some top local musicians to make sure her parties go off with a bang!

In episode one, she’s in Cornwall helping restaurant owner Ben Quinn throw a party for the NHS staff at Royal Cornwall Hospital, who saved his daughter’s life. Later in the series, she travels to Bristol to organise a launch event for a homeless charity’s community café, and also heads to Burnley for a cricket match between the town’s imams and vicars.

According the synopsis: ‘Each episode will see Andi’s creative sparks fly, devising unique themed dishes to serve up on the big day. For inspiration, she’ll meet local chefs and suppliers, getting to grips with the regional produce and recipes that make the area special.

"But it’s not just food on Andi’s agenda. She’ll also be digging into local culture, discovering the brilliant performers and artists who’ll bring each event to life. As her mission unfolds, Andi will unearth the personal stories and the rich social history that makes Britain’s towns, cities, and communities unique, feeding all she learns into her recipes and party plans.’

Andi's in Cornwall for episode 1. (Image credit: BBC)

Exclusive Interview: Andi Oliver talks us through her Fantastic Feasts series

What’s the idea behind the BBC2 series Andi Oliver’s Fantastic Feasts?

Andi Oliver says: "I feel like it's television for the moment. The narrative that’s currently at play is that we've all forgotten each other, we’re a fractured nation and that nobody cares about each other anymore. But up and down the country there are the most extraordinary people doing beautiful, simple, powerful, passionate, engaged, committed work for each other every single day. To know that those things are still happening is incredible."

Can you tell us about some of the communities you meet?

Andi says: "In the first episode I’m in Cornwall where I meet a chef called Ben, whose daughter was critically ill with a dairy allergy and the NHS not only saved her life, but helped the family stay united, too. Ben really wanted to throw a party to say thank you, so we had this beautiful barbecue on the beach and it was amazing!"

How much does food play a part in your party planning?

Andi reveals: "I believe food brings people together. Over the course of the series I meet all these incredible cooks up and down the country. And that was amazing because I got to bang on about my favourite subject, which is cooking, with other like-minded food obsessives!"

The parties are a real celebration, but were there any challenges?

Andi says: "Oh yes, but that’s a metaphor for life, isn't it? There will always be problems. In Burnley, we organised a cricket match with the imams from a local mosque and the vicars from the church, and the weather was malicious – it rained in every possible direction! A twister even picked up the marquee and it landed on the cricket club inside out and upside down! But what I love about this country is we’ll party anyway, no matter what the weather!"

What makes a great party for you?

Andi says: "To throw someone a party and show them how much you love them is a beautiful thing, and that’s what a party means to me. It can be four people or 40 people, it’s not about the size of it, it’s about the intent. So for me a good party is a true celebration of the spirit of the person or the people that you're celebrating."



You turned 60 last year. Did you throw a party?

Andi says: "Actually my boyfriend surpassed himself. He rented a manor house in Surrey and it was a total surprise! Basically, it was a three-day Andi Oliver festival, and the lovely Tom Kerridge even designed a beautiful menu for me. It was absolutely brilliant!"

You’re something of a style icon. Do enjoy picking out your outfits for your series?

Andi says: "I have the most incredible stylist in the world, she’s an absolute genius. I never feel I’m wearing clothes where I’m being forced into a look. She makes me feel like it’s my voice that I’m speaking with. And I love all the colour. I believe everyone feels much better if they’re wearing colour!"

With Easter round the corner, do you have food tips?

Andi says: "I’ve actually got some time off so I’ll be slow-roasting a lamb. That’s generally what I do on a long weekend. What you can do is think, oh I’ll make all these complicated things, but then you spend the whole bank holiday weekend running up and down, trying to get like all these fiddly little dishes finished. Don’t do it to yourself! Once the lamb’s in the pot you can just leave it to cook long and slow, and then watch a few episodes of Real Housewives with no faff!"

Is there a trailer for Andi Oliver’s Fantastic Feasts?

Not yet, but watch this space because it’s bound to be full of fun, food and Andi’s famously frivolous frocks!