Animal Control season 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the Joel McHale comedy

After Animal Control season 1 debuted as Fox's most-watched comedy last season, Animal Control season 2 is returning for the network for another go. And there's already the promise of more Joel McHale and animal hijinks on the way.

Even before Animal Control season 2 premieres on Fox, the show, which Fox bills as its first wholly-owned live action comedy, has already been renewed for season 3. Fox's President of Scripted Programming Michael Thorn praised the work of creators Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling, showrunner Tad Quill and the Animal Control cast and called the early renewal a reward for their work and the opportunity to continue delighting fans next season.

But first fans are going to get to enjoy Animal Control season 2. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the sitcom's return.

Fox is set to premiere Animal Control season 2 on Wednesday, March 6, at 9 pm ET/PT.

The Wednesday release is a change from season 1, when the show released new episodes on Thursday. But that may be to its benefit, as it is going to air immediately after Fox's hit competition show The Masked Singer, which premieres its latest season on March 6 at 8 pm ET/PT. March 6 is also going to serve as the spring premiere of Family Guy.

To watch Animal Control when it returns on March 6, you need access to Fox, which is available as part of all traditional pay-TV cable plans, can be received with TV antennas or is available on live TV streaming services including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. If you're OK to wait a day, all episodes are also going to air the next day on Hulu.

Animal Control cast

Joel McHale leads the cast of Animal Control as Frank, the cynical former police officer who gets along better with animals than he does with most humans. McHale is a comedy stalwart, most recognizable from his time on Community and hosting the E! series The Soup.

The rest of the Animal Control cast includes stand-up comedian Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell (My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Emily Price, Ravi Patel (Justified: City Primeval) as Amit Patel, Grace Palmer (Good Grief) as Victoria Sands and Gerry Dee (Mr. D) as Templeton Dudge.

Fox has also shared a number of guest stars for the new season, including Ken Jeong (reuniting with his old Community co-star McHale) as expert (and unhinged) dog trainer Roman Park, Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) as Yazmin, a love interest from Frank's past, and Krystal Smith (Welcome to Flatch), who will recur as Bettany, Emily's assistant.

Animal Control season 2 plot

Fox describes the plot of Animal Control as following "a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not."

All we know about Animal Control season 2 is this one line that Fox included in one of its press releases: "Season two ushers in mating season — for both the animals and the officers who protect them."

Animal Control season 2 trailer

Check out the Animal Control season 2 trailer directly below, which includes drunk racoons, a goat with pool noodles on its horn and more.